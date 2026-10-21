Delhi Police arrested four individuals: Kunal, Sumit, Radha, and Babita. Kunal and Sumit were apprehended in Sonipat, while Radha and Babita were detained at New Delhi Railway Station.
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Two Women Among Four Arrested By Delhi Police Special Cell
Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested four accused in the Tiger Shroff car firing case. Two men were held in Sonipat and two women at New Delhi Railway Station.
- Delhi Police arrested four regarding Tiger Shroff car shooting.
- Investigators detailed weapon transport to Mumbai by two women.
- Firing occurred; women then returned to Delhi via train.
- Court granted Mumbai Police three-day transit remand for accused.
Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested four people in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. The accused, identified as Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita, were apprehended from Sonipat in Haryana and New Delhi Railway Station as investigators continue to piece together the alleged sequence of events.
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Two Accused Arrested In Sonipat, Two At New Delhi Railway Station
According to the police, Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat, while Radha and Babita were detained at New Delhi Railway Station. Investigators are examining the alleged roles of all four in the incident.
The probe revealed that a friend of Kunal from Harsana village had introduced him to Anil Pandit. The two subsequently communicated through an encrypted application. Police said Kunal had recently been released from jail on bail.
Investigators allege that, on Pandit’s instructions, Kunal travelled from Amritsar with a pistol and 20 cartridges. Sumit was reportedly accompanying him.
How The Weapon Allegedly Reached Mumbai
Police said Kunal brought Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station on October 15, with the pistol allegedly concealed in Radha’s bag. The two women travelled to Mumbai and reached Dadar on October 17.
After they checked into a hotel, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag, according to the police account.
The following day, October 18, at around 7 pm, the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff’s car took place. Investigators allege that Anil Pandit subsequently instructed Kunal to arrange an escape route for the shooters who were stranded in Mumbai.
Later that day, Radha and Babita reportedly left Dadar for Delhi aboard the Haridwar Express.
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Court Grants Three-Day Transit Remand
On October 20, Delhi Police’s Special Cell took all four accused into custody. The Mumbai Police CID team subsequently approached the court seeking permission to formally arrest them and question them in custody.
The court granted permission and approved a three-day transit remand.
Further investigation is under way, with police attempting to establish the role of each accused and connect the events leading up to and following the firing incident.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who were arrested in connection with the Tiger Shroff car firing incident?
What role did Anil Pandit play in the alleged incident?
Anil Pandit allegedly instructed Kunal, with whom he communicated via an encrypted application. He also reportedly instructed Kunal to arrange an escape route for the shooters after the firing incident.
How was the weapon allegedly transported to Mumbai?
Police allege Kunal brought Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station, with the pistol concealed in Radha's bag. The two women then travelled to Mumbai, arriving at Dadar on October 17.
What is the current legal status of the arrested individuals?
Delhi Police's Special Cell took all four accused into custody on October 20. A court subsequently granted Mumbai Police CID a three-day transit remand to formally arrest and question them.