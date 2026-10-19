Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police detained three suspects in actor's car firing.

Probe found suspects communicated with handler via messaging apps.

Suspects planned Nepal escape, apprehended by police at Kota.

Mumbai Police are set to hold a press conference at 5.30 pm on Monday after detaining three suspects in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car. The accused were apprehended in Rajasthan’s Kota within 24 hours of the incident, as investigators probe the alleged conspiracy, the suspects’ communication with a handler and their reported plan to flee to Nepal.

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Accused Reportedly Shared Messages Through Telegram

According to the investigation details shared, all three suspects were in contact with a handler and allegedly exchanged messages and location details through Signal and Telegram. Investigators are examining whether the handler was Anil Pandit or someone close to him.

The probe reportedly found digital evidence linking Rehan to Anil Pandit. Investigators also suspect that, at Rehan’s direction, a minor boy from Sonipat became involved in the alleged conspiracy. Hrithik, who was already in Mumbai, allegedly provided logistical support to Rehan and the minor shooter.

The claims are part of the ongoing investigation, and further details are awaited from Mumbai Police.

Suspects Planned To Flee To Nepal

Kota City Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said the suspects had reportedly planned to travel from Jaipur to Delhi by bus before fleeing to Nepal. Acting on information received from Mumbai Police, Kota police teams searched a train and detained the three suspects at the railway station.

Gautam said her team was alerted that the main suspects were travelling by train and were expected to reach Kota. Police personnel, including a team led by a sub-inspector and Railway Colony Station House Officer Ramji, coordinated the search.

According to the SP, the team searched the entire train in around 15 minutes.

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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: What Happened?

Firing was reported at Tiger Shroff’s car at around 7 pm on Sunday. Following the incident, the suspects allegedly left the area and began making arrangements to escape. Mumbai Police subsequently alerted their counterparts in Rajasthan, leading to the three accused being detained at Kota railway station.

The Mumbai Police press conference is expected to provide further details about the investigation and the arrests.