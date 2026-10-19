‘He Was Misled, Influenced’: Father Of 18-Year-Old Accused Rehan In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Father claims Rehan was misled and previously detained.

Aunt stated Rehan left school for Gurugram welding work.

Family reported limited details, awaiting Rehan's court proceedings.

The firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff has brought the families of the accused into focus, with Rehan’s father and aunt sharing their accounts following his arrest. His father, Rahisuddin, claimed that his son had been misled and provoked into committing the alleged crime. He also said Rehan had been detained by Haryana Police’s Crime Against Trespassers (CAT) unit around four months earlier in another case. Meanwhile, Rehan’s aunt, Afsaana, said he had left school after struggling with his studies and had told the family he was going to Gurugram to work as a welder. The family said it had limited information about the current case.

Rehan’s Father Claims He Was Misled

Rehan’s father, Rahisuddin, claimed that his son had been influenced and provoked by others into carrying out the alleged crime. He also said Rehan was not fully mature and had acted under someone else’s influence. Rahisuddin further alleged that Rehan had been picked up by Haryana Police’s Crime Against Trespassers (CAT) unit around four months ago in a separate case. He said his son was around 18 years old and had studied up to Class 9.

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According to his father, Rehan had not been living in Sonipat for the past four to five months and was staying with his mother. Rahisuddin said he learnt about the current case through the media and the police. He added that his son should be punished in accordance with the law.

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Rehan’s Aunt Says He Went To Gurugram For Work

Speaking in Sonipat, Rehan’s aunt Afsaana said the family had been aware of his plans to work but did not know the details of the case.

Sonipat, Haryana: Afsaana, aunt of Rehan, one of the three accused arrested in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, says, “It has been around seven to eight years. My sister works at a company... Rehan had told us that he was going to work as a welder in Gurugram... He left school last year after failing to continue his studies. We had advised him several times to stay away from such activities, and he said he would focus on his work... We came to know that Rehan had been arrested, but we do not know the details of the case or where he was picked up from. His next court date is on the 31st..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2026

“It has been around seven to eight years. My sister works at a company... Rehan had told us that he was going to work as a welder in Gurugram... He left school last year after failing to continue his studies. We had advised him several times to stay away from such activities, and he said he would focus on his work... We came to know that Rehan had been arrested, but we do not know the details of the case or where he was picked up from. His next court date is on the 31st...”

Afsaana said the family learnt about his arrest but remained unaware of the specific circumstances surrounding it.

What Happens Next?

Rehan is among the three accused arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. His aunt said his next court date was scheduled for the 31st. The claims made by his family have not been independently established, and the allegations against him remain subject to the legal process.