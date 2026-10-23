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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Recover Two Pistols Used In Shooting From Surat

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Recover Two Pistols Used In Shooting From Surat

Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered two pistols allegedly used in the Tiger Shroff firing case from Surat. The weapons will be sent for forensic examination.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 08:31 AM (IST)

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered two pistols allegedly used in the firing incident linked to actor Tiger Shroff. The weapons were seized in Surat as investigators continue to piece together the details of the case. However, it remains unclear where exactly the pistols were found or who had them in their possession.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff's Team Shares FIRST Video Of Injured Hand After Mumbai Firing Incident: WATCH

Weapons Hidden In Surat After Firing

According to sources, the shooters allegedly hid the weapons in Surat while fleeing after carrying out the firing. The Crime Branch has since recovered and seized both pistols.

The recovery marks a development in the ongoing investigation, although officials have not yet disclosed the precise location or circumstances in which the firearms were found. 

Pistols To Be Sent For Forensic Examination

Police are expected to send the recovered weapons for forensic examination. The tests will form part of the investigation into the firing incident.

ALSO READ: ABP Exclusive | Inside Mumbai Hotel Where Shooters In Tiger Shroff Firing Case Stayed Under Fake Identities

Salman Khan Was The Alleged Original Target

Investigators have reportedly found that Salman Khan, rather than Tiger Shroff, was the alleged original target of the accused. According to the report, the suspects had conducted reconnaissance outside Khan’s residence but changed their plans after noticing the tight security arrangements.

The accused allegedly learnt through social media that Tiger Shroff visited Pushpa Narsee Ground in Juhu on Sundays to play football without security. They reportedly decided to target the actor after obtaining this information.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The incident took place in Mumbai last Sunday, when Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an alleged attack. However, his driver and a fan were injured and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The three accused were produced before the Esplanade Court on Monday and remanded to police custody until 31 October. Police told the court that the accused had allegedly destroyed their mobile phones after carrying out the attack.

Also read
Published at : 23 Oct 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Branch Tiger Shroff SUrat Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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