Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police linked Tiger Shroff firing to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Alleged motive: extort money, establish gang dominance.

Gang also aimed to intimidate public, spread fear.

The investigation into the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has revealed the alleged motive behind the attack. According to information attributed to Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang targeted the actor to extort money, establish its dominance, and spread fear among the public. The findings offer a clearer picture of what investigators believe drove the incident. The case has drawn attention to concerns over threats against members of the film industry and alleged organised crime links. The Crime Branch's findings place extortion and the gang's attempt to assert its influence at the centre of the investigation.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Motive Revealed

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reportedly established the motive behind the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. According to Crime Branch sources, the attack was allegedly planned to extort money and strengthen the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's influence.

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Investigators believe the incident was also intended to create fear among people and demonstrate the gang's reach. The findings suggest that the actor was allegedly targeted as part of an effort to combine financial extortion with a show of criminal power.

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Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Alleged Strategy

According to the information attributed to Mumbai Crime Branch sources, the alleged motive involved three objectives: extracting money, asserting the gang's dominance, and intimidating the public.

The investigation has placed the attack within the broader context of alleged extortion activities linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, the specific details of any demand for money and the evidence supporting the findings have not been provided in the available information.

What The Investigation Reveals

The Crime Branch's reported findings mark an important development in the investigation into the firing incident. The alleged motive centres on financial gain and the use of violence to establish dominance.

The case has also renewed attention on the security concerns faced by Bollywood personalities amid alleged threats from organised criminal groups. Further details about the investigation and the evidence gathered by police would help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reportedly identified extortion, gang dominance, and public intimidation as the alleged motives behind the attack on Tiger Shroff. The investigation continues to focus on establishing the circumstances and responsibility for the incident.