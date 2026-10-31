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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Court Remands 12th Accused In Police Custody Till November 6

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Court Remands 12th Accused In Police Custody Till November 6

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: A Mumbai court has remanded all 12 accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case to police custody until November 6.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Twelfth accused Amar Mundedia remanded until November 6.
  • Allegedly transferred money for motorcycle, hotel room bookings.
  • MCOCA court granted police custody after legal arguments.
  • All twelve accused now remain in police custody.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: A Mumbai court has remanded the 12th accused, identified as Amar Suresh Mundedia, in the Tiger Shroff firing case to police custody until November 6. Amar was arrested in Sonipat, Haryana, with the assistance of local police. He is suspected of transferring money to facilitate the purchase of a motorcycle and the booking of hotel rooms for the crime.

Lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal said Amar was brought to Mumbai on a three-day transit remand before being produced before the special MCOCA court, which ordered his police custody until November 6.

“In the Tiger Shroff firing case, the 12th accused, Amar, was arrested from Sonipat and brought here on a three-day transit remand. He was produced before the special MCOCA court today, where the prosecution sought 15 days of police custody. However, the argument was that physical custody was not required, as the allegations relate to financial transactions through QR codes, and the relevant information can be obtained directly from banking institutions. After hearing the argument, the court granted police custody until the 6th,” he told reporters.

Who Is Amar Suresh Mundedia?

Amar reportedly studied up to Class 10 and works at a shop selling supplements. His parents are said to be daily-wage workers. His family has maintained that he is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Amar is a friend and neighbour of Kunal, who was arrested earlier in connection with the case. According to the police, Kunal transferred Rs 40,000 to Amar’s bank account, following which Amar allegedly sent Rs 12,000 to Radha, another accused who is already in custody. The transfer was reportedly made on Kunal’s instructions.

Investigators are examining the transactions to establish their purpose and determine the links between the accused.

All 12 Accused In Police Custody Till Nov 6

Two days before Amar’s remand, a special court hearing cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had sent the other 11 accused to police custody until November 6.

Amar was arrested from Rohna village in Sonipat, Haryana, and brought before a Mumbai court on Saturday.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Amar Suresh Mundedia and what is his alleged involvement in the Tiger Shroff firing case?

Amar Suresh Mundedia is the 12th accused in the case. He is suspected of transferring money used to purchase a motorcycle and book hotel rooms for the crime.

What is the current legal status of Amar Suresh Mundedia?

He has been remanded to police custody until November 6 by a special MCOCA court. He was arrested in Sonipat, Haryana, and brought to Mumbai on a transit remand.

How is Amar Suresh Mundedia connected to other accused individuals?

He is a friend and neighbor of Kunal, another accused who was arrested earlier. Kunal allegedly transferred Rs 40,000 to Amar, who then reportedly sent Rs 12,000 to Radha, another accused.

Where was Amar Suresh Mundedia arrested?

Amar Suresh Mundedia was arrested from Rohna village in Sonipat, Haryana, with assistance from local police.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff MUMBAI ENtertainment News Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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