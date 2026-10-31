Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Court Remands 12th Accused In Police Custody Till November 6

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twelfth accused Amar Mundedia remanded until November 6.

Allegedly transferred money for motorcycle, hotel room bookings.

MCOCA court granted police custody after legal arguments.

All twelve accused now remain in police custody.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: A Mumbai court has remanded the 12th accused, identified as Amar Suresh Mundedia, in the Tiger Shroff firing case to police custody until November 6. Amar was arrested in Sonipat, Haryana, with the assistance of local police. He is suspected of transferring money to facilitate the purchase of a motorcycle and the booking of hotel rooms for the crime.

In the Tiger Shroff firing case, accused Amar Suresh Mundedia has been remanded to police custody until November 6. He allegedly transferred money used to purchase a motorcycle and book hotel rooms for the crime. https://t.co/HzR7cH12Tb October 31, 2026

Lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal said Amar was brought to Mumbai on a three-day transit remand before being produced before the special MCOCA court, which ordered his police custody until November 6.

“In the Tiger Shroff firing case, the 12th accused, Amar, was arrested from Sonipat and brought here on a three-day transit remand. He was produced before the special MCOCA court today, where the prosecution sought 15 days of police custody. However, the argument was that physical custody was not required, as the allegations relate to financial transactions through QR codes, and the relevant information can be obtained directly from banking institutions. After hearing the argument, the court granted police custody until the 6th,” he told reporters.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Tiger Shroff firing case, Lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal says, "... In the Tiger Shroff firing case, the 12th accused, Amar, was arrested from Sonipat and brought here on a three-day transit remand. He was produced before the special MCOCA court today, where the prosecution sought 15 days of police custody. However, the argument was that physical custody was not required, as the allegations relate to financial transactions through QR codes, and the relevant information can be obtained directly from banking institutions. After hearing the argument, the court granted police custody until the 6th." — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026

Who Is Amar Suresh Mundedia?

Amar reportedly studied up to Class 10 and works at a shop selling supplements. His parents are said to be daily-wage workers. His family has maintained that he is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Amar is a friend and neighbour of Kunal, who was arrested earlier in connection with the case. According to the police, Kunal transferred Rs 40,000 to Amar’s bank account, following which Amar allegedly sent Rs 12,000 to Radha, another accused who is already in custody. The transfer was reportedly made on Kunal’s instructions.

Investigators are examining the transactions to establish their purpose and determine the links between the accused.

All 12 Accused In Police Custody Till Nov 6

Two days before Amar’s remand, a special court hearing cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had sent the other 11 accused to police custody until November 6.

Amar was arrested from Rohna village in Sonipat, Haryana, and brought before a Mumbai court on Saturday.