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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Used Auto Drivers, Shopkeepers To Funnel Cash To Shooters

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Used Auto Drivers, Shopkeepers To Funnel Cash To Shooters

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: The shooters allegedly approached auto-rickshaw drivers and shopkeepers in Mumbai, offering them small commissions in exchange for their UPI QR codes.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bishnoi gang funded shooters via overseas operative Anil Pandit.
  • Funds transferred via local QR codes, shooters collected cash.
  • Anil's brother, wife facilitated overseas money transfers.

The investigation into the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has led the Mumbai Crime Branch to uncover a sophisticated financial network operated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Investigators have revealed that gang operative Anil Pandit, who is based abroad, was using the bank accounts of local auto-rickshaw drivers and small shopkeepers in Mumbai to transfer money to the shooters involved in the incident. Anil’s younger brother, Abhishek Pandit, and his wife, Suneha Pandit, are also believed to have been involved in the network.

According to the Crime Branch investigation, Anil Pandit was in contact with the shooters operating in Mumbai - Phool Singh, Rehan and Hrithik - from abroad and was continuously issuing them instructions. At Anil’s direction, the shooters used to approach auto-rickshaw drivers and shopkeepers in Mumbai, offering them small commissions in exchange for their UPI QR codes.

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Photographs of these QR codes were first sent to Anil Pandit, who then shared the details with his brother, Abhishek Pandit. Subsequently, on Abhishek’s instructions, his wife, Suneha Pandit, transferred money from Karnal, Haryana, into the respective accounts using these QR codes.

How Bishnoi Gang Funnelled Cash To Shooters

The investigation has revealed that the shooters extensively used auto-rickshaws while conducting reconnaissance in Mumbai. When it came time to pay the fare, they would tell the drivers that a friend or relative would transfer the money online.

Once the payment was credited to the driver’s account, the shooters would retain the amount equivalent to the fare and collect the remaining money in cash from the driver.

The same method was employed at dhabas, hotels and shops where the shooters ate or stayed. During the investigation, the Crime Branch found evidence of a transfer of Rs 1,510 through a shopkeeper’s QR code. In exchange, the shopkeeper was paid a commission of just Rs 10, while the shooters collected the remaining Rs 1,500 in cash.

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According to a senior Crime Branch officer, the gang had used the bank accounts of ordinary citizens as intermediaries to conceal the source of its funding and financial transactions. The objective was to keep direct financial links between the shooters and the gang’s overseas network beyond the scrutiny of investigative agencies.

However, the Crime Branch has traced most of the links in the money trail through digital forensics and technical surveillance. Investigators are now examining the total amount of money transferred by Suneha Pandit to the shooters operating in Mumbai and other accused individuals involved in the conspiracy.

Abhishek Pandit Suspected To Be Hiding Abroad

According to the Crime Branch, Abhishek Pandit, the younger brother of the alleged key conspirator Anil Pandit, is also wanted in the case. Abhishek married Suneha Pandit in 2022.

Investigative agencies suspect that Abhishek is currently hiding abroad and managing the gang’s financial transactions through cryptocurrency wallets and hawala networks.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now investigating the roles of Anil Pandit, Abhishek Pandit, Suneha Pandit and other members of the financial network to expose the entire mechanism used to funnel money to the gang, alongside uncovering the conspiracy behind the firing incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Lawrence Bishnoi gang funnel money to the shooters?

The gang used bank accounts of local auto-rickshaw drivers and shopkeepers. Shooters obtained UPI QR codes, which Suneha Pandit then used to transfer funds from Karnal. The shooters would then collect the cash, leaving a small commission.

Who are the key individuals involved in the financial network?

Anil Pandit, a gang operative based abroad, orchestrated the network. His brother Abhishek Pandit and Abhishek's wife, Suneha Pandit, were also involved, with Suneha allegedly transferring funds to the shooters.

Why did the gang use intermediary bank accounts for transactions?

The gang used ordinary citizens' bank accounts to conceal the source of its funding and financial transactions. This aimed to keep direct financial links between the shooters and the overseas network hidden from investigators.

What is Abhishek Pandit's suspected role in the gang's finances?

Abhishek Pandit, Anil's younger brother, is wanted and suspected to be hiding abroad. He is believed to be managing the gang's financial transactions through cryptocurrency wallets and hawala networks.

Published at : 05 Nov 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Lawrence Bishnoi ENtertainment News Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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