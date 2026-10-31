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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: Bishnoi Gang Aims To Challenge Dawood Ibrahim’s Mumbai Underworld Influence, Say Cops

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Bishnoi Gang Aims To Challenge Dawood Ibrahim’s Mumbai Underworld Influence, Say Cops

Mumbai Police suspect the Bishnoi gang wants to challenge Dawood Ibrahim’s underworld influence and expand its alleged extortion network in the city.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lawrence Bishnoi gang seeks Mumbai dominance, challenging D-Company.
  • Shroff car firing probe reveals gang's 1990s underworld revival.
  • Police arrested 12, recovering sensitive audio clips for examination.
  • Gang aims to expand extortion, police dismantling alleged network.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is allegedly attempting to establish its dominance in Mumbai by challenging the influence once wielded by Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company, according to findings emerging from the investigation into the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car. Mumbai Crime Branch officials suspect the gang wants to revive the atmosphere of fear associated with the city’s underworld in the 1990s.

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Bishnoi Gang Allegedly Wants To Recreate 1990s Underworld Fear

According to the Mumbai Police investigation, the gang’s alleged aim is to establish complete control over its criminal activities in the city. Police sources believe it is trying to recreate an era when a single phone call from an underworld figure could leave businessmen, builders and film personalities in panic.

A senior Mumbai Police official said the gang was attempting to bring back the kind of terror once associated with the underworld. Investigators suspect that gaining such influence could help the group expand its alleged extortion operations and demand large sums of money from builders and members of the Bollywood industry.

Police believe the gang is seeking to strengthen its position in Mumbai’s criminal network by directly challenging established underworld syndicates.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff’s Vimal Elaichi Ad Case To See Adjudication Proceedings Next Week

12 Arrested In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 12 people in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car. During the probe, investigators reportedly recovered several sensitive audio clips that mention alleged underworld figures.

The recordings are undergoing forensic examination as officials work to establish the extent of the gang’s network and identify those allegedly involved in planning and carrying out criminal activities.

Police are also examining whether the firing incident was part of a wider attempt to spread fear and establish the gang’s presence in Mumbai. A crackdown is underway to dismantle the alleged network and prevent further criminal activity.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the alleged aim of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mumbai?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly seeks to establish dominance in Mumbai, challenging Dawood Ibrahim. They aim to revive the fear associated with the city's 1990s underworld.

Why does the gang want to recreate 1990s underworld fear?

The gang wants to establish control over criminal activities and expand extortion operations. This strategy aims to demand large sums from builders and Bollywood personalities.

How many arrests have been made in connection with the Tiger Shroff car firing incident?

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 12 people in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car. Investigations are ongoing.

What evidence has been recovered during the investigation into the firing incident?

Investigators reportedly recovered several sensitive audio clips mentioning alleged underworld figures. These recordings are currently undergoing forensic examination to understand the gang's network.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Mumbai News Dawood Ibrahim D Company Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Tiger Shroff Firing Case D-Company
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