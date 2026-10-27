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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: All Stars Football Club Suspends Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan’s Sunday Matches

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: All Stars Football Club Suspends Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan’s Sunday Matches

Following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, All Stars Football Club has suspended Sunday football matches until adequate security arrangements are in place, according to reports.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 06:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tiger Shroff attack sparked celebrity security concerns industry-wide.
  • ASFC suspended celebrity football sessions, awaiting foolproof security.
  • Assailants fired seven rounds at Shroff's car, injuring others.

All Stars Football Club (ASFC) has suspended its regular Sunday football sessions following the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The club’s owner, Bunty Walia, has said the sessions will remain on hold until the necessary security protocols are in place. The matches are attended by several Bollywood actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Abhishek Bachchan.

All Stars Football Club Halts Sunday Sessions

The club’s regular Sunday football sessions at the Jamnabai Narsee School playground in Juhu were cancelled after the incident. ASFC owner Bunty Walia confirmed that the sessions would remain suspended until the necessary security arrangements were in place. He also indicated that the club would consult the police before deciding how to resume activities.

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According to a report by Mid-Day, an internal source from ASFC shared, "The October 25 practice match was cancelled by Bunty Walia. He has clarified that until solid and comprehensive security arrangements are fully executed, future matches will not be scheduled. Big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Abhishek Bachchan are core members of this club, and their safety remains our foremost priority."

What Exactly Happened With Tiger Shroff?

The strict security overhaul comes in direct response to the harrowing incident that unfolded on the evening of October 18 near Juhu’s Pushpa Narsee Park. Tiger Shroff had just wrapped up a football session and was leaving the ground in his car when bike-borne assailants targeted his vehicle. One of the shooters fired seven consecutive rounds directly at the car. A second attacker's firearm reportedly jammed, preventing further gunfire, while a third accomplice waited on a getaway two-wheeler. While Tiger Shroff miraculously escaped unhurt, his driver and another bystander sustained injuries in the firing.

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Police Action: 11 Accused Taken Into Custody

Mumbai Police have arrested 11 people in connection with the firing incident, according to reports. Investigators are examining the alleged roles of the accused and the circumstances surrounding the attack. The incident has also prompted ASFC to review security arrangements for its regular football sessions. The club has not announced when the matches will resume.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were ASFC's Sunday football sessions suspended?

The All Stars Football Club suspended its Sunday sessions following a recent attack on actor Tiger Shroff. This measure was taken to enhance security for high-profile celebrity players.

What happened to Tiger Shroff that prompted these security measures?

On October 18, assailants fired seven rounds at Tiger Shroff's car near Juhu after a football session. He escaped unhurt, but his driver and a bystander were injured.

When will the All Stars Football Club resume its activities?

ASFC owner Bunty Walia stated that sessions are suspended until further notice. Games will not resume until foolproof security arrangements are established around the venue.

How many individuals have been arrested in connection with the Tiger Shroff incident?

The Mumbai Police have arrested a total of 11 individuals linked to the planning and execution of the attack on Tiger Shroff. The investigation is still ongoing.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 06:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Tiger Shroff Kartik Aaryan All Stars Football Club ASFC Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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