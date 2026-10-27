Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tiger Shroff attack sparked celebrity security concerns industry-wide.

ASFC suspended celebrity football sessions, awaiting foolproof security.

Assailants fired seven rounds at Shroff's car, injuring others.

All Stars Football Club (ASFC) has suspended its regular Sunday football sessions following the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The club’s owner, Bunty Walia, has said the sessions will remain on hold until the necessary security protocols are in place. The matches are attended by several Bollywood actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Abhishek Bachchan.

All Stars Football Club Halts Sunday Sessions

The club’s regular Sunday football sessions at the Jamnabai Narsee School playground in Juhu were cancelled after the incident. ASFC owner Bunty Walia confirmed that the sessions would remain suspended until the necessary security arrangements were in place. He also indicated that the club would consult the police before deciding how to resume activities.

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According to a report by Mid-Day, an internal source from ASFC shared, "The October 25 practice match was cancelled by Bunty Walia. He has clarified that until solid and comprehensive security arrangements are fully executed, future matches will not be scheduled. Big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Abhishek Bachchan are core members of this club, and their safety remains our foremost priority."

What Exactly Happened With Tiger Shroff?

The strict security overhaul comes in direct response to the harrowing incident that unfolded on the evening of October 18 near Juhu’s Pushpa Narsee Park. Tiger Shroff had just wrapped up a football session and was leaving the ground in his car when bike-borne assailants targeted his vehicle. One of the shooters fired seven consecutive rounds directly at the car. A second attacker's firearm reportedly jammed, preventing further gunfire, while a third accomplice waited on a getaway two-wheeler. While Tiger Shroff miraculously escaped unhurt, his driver and another bystander sustained injuries in the firing.

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Police Action: 11 Accused Taken Into Custody

Mumbai Police have arrested 11 people in connection with the firing incident, according to reports. Investigators are examining the alleged roles of the accused and the circumstances surrounding the attack. The incident has also prompted ASFC to review security arrangements for its regular football sessions. The club has not announced when the matches will resume.