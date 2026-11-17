Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai court extended Suneha Sharma's custody until November 21.

Investigators probe husband's finances for organised crime links.

Five other accused sent to judicial custody by court.

Tiger Shroff resumed professional commitments amidst ongoing investigation.

The investigation into the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff has taken another turn, with a Mumbai court extending the police custody of accused Suneha Sharma until November 21. Investigators are now examining financial transactions linked to her husband, Abhishek Sharma, to establish whether they have any connection with organised crime networks.

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Why Has Suneha Sharma’s Police Custody Been Extended?

Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves informed the court that several financial transactions had been carried out through the bank account of Suneha’s husband, Abhishek Sharma. The prosecution suspects that these transactions could be linked to an organised crime syndicate.

The police are currently verifying the nature and purpose of the financial dealings to determine whether they have any connection with organised criminal gangs. Based on the investigation, the prosecution sought additional custody to question Suneha and examine the financial links.

Five Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

Speaking about the court proceedings, advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, who represents an accused in the case, said six people were produced before the Special MCOCA Court. They included accused numbers 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8, Phool Singh, Rehan, Kunal, Sumit and Ankit, along with accused number 13, Suneha Sharma.

Clarifying her name, the advocate said, "Total of six people were produced, including Accused Numbers 1, 2, 6, 7, and 8, who are Phool Singh, Rehan, Kunal, Sumit, and Ankit, and Accused Number 13, Suneha Sharma, not Pandit, her name is Sharma-who were presented before the Special MCOCA Court today... Out of them, the court has sent the first five people, all the gents, to judicial custody. Regarding Suneha Pandit the prosecution had demanded that 15 days of custody had already been completed and they needed 10 more days..."

The court subsequently extended Suneha Sharma's police custody until November 21, while the other five accused were sent to judicial custody.

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Tiger Shroff Returns To Work After Firing Incident

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has resumed his professional commitments and returned to shooting. On November 16, the actor shared a glimpse of his song 'Tenu Leke Jaana' and announced that it would be released on November 18.

One more chance ✨one more dance ✨⚡️🙏 #TenuLekeJaana Releasing on 18th Nov #TSeries @TSeries #BhushanKumar #KetikaSharma @musicbytherish #ShreyaJain #AnkanSen #SaahilKhan #ManishShunty https://t.co/EBOB3lwSpZ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 16, 2026

The actor's return to work comes as the investigation into the firing incident continues, with police examining possible financial links as part of their probe.