Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused To Be Taken To Mumbai Today Via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police secured transit remand for three attack suspects.

Security concerns delayed suspects' transfer from Kota, Rajasthan.

Accused traced through CCTV, apprehended at Kota Railway Station.

Identified attackers Phool Singh, Rehan used two weapons.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was attacked on Sunday, October 18th. Three accused have been arrested in this horrific case. Mumbai Police received a 48-hour transit remand for the suspects late yesterday evening. After the transit remand was granted and the medical examination was completed, the Mumbai Police set out to take the suspects with them. However, after traveling a short distance, they realized they were being followed by a vehicle, so they took the suspects back to Kota city.

However, it later became clear that some media vehicles were following behind. There were several train options at night, but the accused were not transported by Rajdhani or other trains. Several flights were scheduled for Mumbai from Indore and Jaipur this morning, but for security reasons, the accused were kept overnight at the Railway Colony Police Station in Kota. The entire police station has been transformed into a cantonment. Rajasthan Police commandos are deployed for security. It is expected that the Mumbai Police will take the accused by road within the next one and a half to two hours. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway may be used to reach Mumbai.

Where Were The Accused Arrested?

Police apprehended the accused at Kota Railway Station. The Mumbai Crime Branch traced their movements using CCTV footage, technical analysis, and field investigations. The investigation revealed that the suspects traveled to various locations and used various vehicles to evade arrest.

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According to investigators, the accused abandoned a motorcycle near Andheri West in Mumbai, then traveled by local train to Borivali, and from there, took an app-based cab to Surat. From there, they boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express, which took them to Kota. In Kota, Rajasthan police arrested them based on an alert from the Mumbai Crime Branch.

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The Accused Were Reportedly Planning To Flee

The accused were reportedly planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi, with a bus ride from Jaipur also part of their escape route. All three accused are residents of Haryana and Bihar. Police have clarified that none of them are minors. One accused is 18 years old, while the other two are 22 years old. Two of the accused are from the same area and knew each other.

The attackers have been identified as Phool Singh and Rehan. According to the investigation, one of the weapons malfunctioned during the shooting. Rehan is seen wearing a cap in footage of the incident.

The Crime Branch has stated that two weapons were used in the attack, and that several rounds were fired at the actor's car. A case has been registered against the accused under the attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Investigators are probing their respective roles in the case and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.