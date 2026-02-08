‘Those Who Deserve…,’ Jackie Shroff Weighs In On Bharat Ratna For Veer Savarkar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor and model Jackie Shroff reacted to reporters’ questions about whether Veer Savarkar should be awarded the Bharat Ratna. When asked if Savarkar deserved the honour, Shroff said that those who deserve it should receive it.

Jackie Shroff On Bharat Ratna For Veer Savarkar

“It’s up to the senior authorities; they will decide,” he said.

When pressed further on whether Veer Savarkar should be awarded the Bharat Ratna, he replied, “I believe those who deserve it should receive it.”

Mohan Bhagwat On Bharat Ratna For Savarkar

When asked why there has been a delay in conferring the Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “I am not part of that committee. But if I meet someone, I will ask. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase.”

He added, “Even without that honour, he rules the hearts of millions of people.”

RSS Centenary Event In Mumbai

Bhagwat made these remarks in Mumbai on Saturday during an event organised as part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which completed 100 years in 2025. His comments came on the first day of a two-day programme held under the RSS lecture series titled “100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons”. The programme aimed at reflecting on the organisation’s hundred-year journey and its future direction.

The event witnessed a notable turnout and drew attention for the presence of several prominent Bollywood personalities. Actors Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff were among those in attendance. The gathering also included well-known filmmakers and directors such as Karan Johar, Mohit Suri, Subhash Ghai, Nitesh Tiwari and Om Raut.

The two-day event began on February 7 and is set to conclude on February 8 at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai. It brought together senior RSS leaders, invited speakers and guests, with discussions and lectures scheduled across both days.



