HomeEntertainment'Those Who Deserve…,' Jackie Shroff Weighs In On Bharat Ratna For Veer Savarkar

‘Those Who Deserve…,’ Jackie Shroff Weighs In On Bharat Ratna For Veer Savarkar

Jackie Shroff said that those who deserve the Bharat Ratna should definitely receive it when asked whether Veer Savarkar should be honoured with the award posthumously.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor and model Jackie Shroff reacted to reporters’ questions about whether Veer Savarkar should be awarded the Bharat Ratna. When asked if Savarkar deserved the honour, Shroff said that those who deserve it should receive it.

Jackie Shroff On Bharat Ratna For Veer Savarkar

“It’s up to the senior authorities; they will decide,” he said.

When pressed further on whether Veer Savarkar should be awarded the Bharat Ratna, he replied, “I believe those who deserve it should receive it.”

Mohan Bhagwat On Bharat Ratna For Savarkar

When asked why there has been a delay in conferring the Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “I am not part of that committee. But if I meet someone, I will ask. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase.”

He added, “Even without that honour, he rules the hearts of millions of people.”

RSS Centenary Event In Mumbai

Bhagwat made these remarks in Mumbai on Saturday during an event organised as part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which completed 100 years in 2025. His comments came on the first day of a two-day programme held under the RSS lecture series titled “100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons”. The programme aimed at reflecting on the organisation’s hundred-year journey and its future direction.

The event witnessed a notable turnout and drew attention for the presence of several prominent Bollywood personalities. Actors Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff were among those in attendance. The gathering also included well-known filmmakers and directors such as Karan Johar, Mohit Suri, Subhash Ghai, Nitesh Tiwari and Om Raut.

The two-day event began on February 7 and is set to conclude on February 8 at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai. It brought together senior RSS leaders, invited speakers and guests, with discussions and lectures scheduled across both days.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Jackie Shroff's response regarding Veer Savarkar being awarded the Bharat Ratna?

Jackie Shroff stated that those who deserve the Bharat Ratna should receive it. He also mentioned that the decision rests with the senior authorities.

What did Mohan Bhagwat say about Veer Savarkar receiving the Bharat Ratna?

Mohan Bhagwat believes that if Veer Savarkar is given the Bharat Ratna, the award's prestige will increase. He also noted that Savarkar already rules the hearts of millions without the honor.

Why did Mohan Bhagwat comment on the Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar?

Mohan Bhagwat made these remarks during an event in Mumbai for the RSS centenary celebrations. He was asked about the delay in conferring the award on Veer Savarkar.

Where and when did Mohan Bhagwat make his statements about the Bharat Ratna?

Mohan Bhagwat made his statements in Mumbai on Saturday during an RSS lecture series event. This event was part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary celebrations.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Veer Savarkar Mohan Bhagwat Jackie Shroff RSS
Embed widget