The Punjabi music scene has been rocked by controversy after popular singer-rapper Karan Aujla was accused of being involved in an extramarital affair. Canadian rapper Ms Gori triggered a storm online after claiming she was in a “secret relationship” with Aujla and was allegedly unaware of his 2023 marriage to Palak Aujla. While the singer has stayed silent amid the uproar, the allegations have led to a sharp public exchange between Ms Gori and actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati, who came out in Aujla’s defence.

Ms Gori responds to criticism

After Parul Gulati shared a video criticising Ms Gori’s claims, the Canadian rapper addressed the backlash through her Instagram Stories. Calling out what she described as public shaming, Ms Gori expressed her frustration in a strongly worded post. “This is why women don't speak up because people think they can judge what they don't understand. They jump to shame a woman for coming forward. This is actually teaching me so much about what as a community around the world we need to stand up for.”





Ms Gori has earlier alleged that she was “silenced and publicly shamed” by members of Karan Aujla’s team. She has also claimed that authorities in Canada and the United States are examining her complaints related to harassment and the spread of misinformation.

Parul Gulati defends Karan Aujla

Parul Gulati, who weighed in after the allegations gained traction online, shared a personal anecdote from her past interaction with Aujla. She said that despite having met him briefly a few years ago, the singer later unfollowed her on social media and removed her from his followers—something she viewed as a conscious effort to prioritise his wife’s comfort and trust.

Labeling Aujla a “green flag”, Parul addressed Ms Gori directly in her video, saying, “This man, to keep his wife happy and make her feel secure, will do anything. So, listen Ms Gori. You didn't know he was married? You don't have Google? I am gonna call your post absolutely BS. She clearly knew that taking his name and talking shit about him, will get her views.”

Palak Aujla’s subtle reaction

Karan Aujla’s wife, Palak Aujla, also appeared to respond to the ongoing debate. Reacting to Parul Gulati’s video, Palak left a brief comment that read, “Sorry haha (sic).” She later posted a romantic photograph with Karan, without any caption, and added an ‘evil eye’ emoji to her profile highlights—widely seen as a gesture of solidarity and a signal that the couple remains unfazed by the controversy.

How the controversy began

The allegations surfaced in early January 2026 when Ms Gori claimed she had been romantically involved with Aujla without knowing he was married. According to her, the relationship continued even after the singer’s high-profile wedding in Mexico in 2023. She further alleged that people from Aujla’s camp approached influencers to circulate “untrue information” in an attempt to downplay the issue.

Maintaining her stance, Ms Gori has said she considers herself a victim of manipulation and that speaking out now is her way of finally telling her side of the story.