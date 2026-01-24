Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prabhas’ much-hyped horror comedy The Raja Saab has clearly lost momentum at the box office, with collections slipping to worrying levels in the second week in cinemas. While it opened strongly with a Rs 100 crore worldwide gross on Day 1, negative word-of-mouth caused a massive second-week crash, with a drop of over 90 per cent. On Day 15, the film managed to earn only Rs 22 lakh in India net collections, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.

For the Telugu version, Sacnilk has given the “verdict”, calling the film a flop.

The sharp dip marks a continued decline after a disappointing second-week start. On Day 14, the film had collected around Rs 61 lakh, but the figure fell further the following day. With this, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 143.03 crore. Week 2 proved particularly weak, bringing in approximately Rs 12.56 crore in total. This is a sharp dip from the first week’s total. Worldwide, the film collected Rs 204 crore.

Low Occupancy, Rs 24 Lakh Revenue On Day 15 In Telugu Market

Occupancy figures paint an equally grim picture. In the Telugu market, The Raja Saab recorded an overall occupancy of 18.01 per cent on Day 15, generating revenue of only Rs 24 lakh. Morning shows saw 15.45 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows slightly improved to 17.56 per cent. Evening shows stood at 17.13 per cent, and night shows performed marginally better at 21.89 per cent, though still far from encouraging, as per data from industry tracker Sacnilk.



In Bengaluru and Nizamabad, the film saw no occupancy, despite the makers running 14 shows in Bengaluru. The highest turnout was recorded in Vizag–Visakhapatnam and Warangal, with both cities registering 22.7 per cent occupancy, as per Sacnilk.







The Hindi version fared even worse. Overall occupancy was just 1.47 per cent. Morning shows registered 1.09 per cent, with afternoon shows dipping further to 1.03 per cent, underlining the film’s failure to draw audiences outside its core market. Almost all major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Bhopal, saw no occupancy. Surat and Ahmedabad fared slightly better, recording 2.33 per cent and 3.33 per cent occupancy, respectively, per Sacnilk.





Prabhas’s The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab was released on January 9 under People Media Factory. Starring Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, the film marked Prabhas’s foray into a light-hearted horror comedy. While expectations were high for a fresh and entertaining outing, the execution appears to have fallen short of connecting with audiences.