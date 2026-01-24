Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentThe Raja Saab Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Biggest Flop Yet? 90% Drop Puts Rs 400 Cr Film In Jeopardy

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Biggest Flop Yet? 90% Drop Puts Rs 400 Cr Film In Jeopardy

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has earned a total India net collection of Rs 143.03 crore, with worldwide earnings reaching Rs 204 crore.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prabhas’ much-hyped horror comedy The Raja Saab has clearly lost momentum at the box office, with collections slipping to worrying levels in the second week in cinemas. While it opened strongly with a Rs 100 crore worldwide gross on Day 1, negative word-of-mouth caused a massive second-week crash, with a drop of over 90 per cent. On Day 15, the film managed to earn only Rs 22 lakh in India net collections, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.

For the Telugu version, Sacnilk has given the “verdict”, calling the film a flop. 

The sharp dip marks a continued decline after a disappointing second-week start. On Day 14, the film had collected around Rs 61 lakh, but the figure fell further the following day. With this, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 143.03 crore. Week 2 proved particularly weak, bringing in approximately Rs 12.56 crore in total. This is a sharp dip from the first week’s total. Worldwide, the film collected Rs 204 crore. 

Low Occupancy, Rs 24 Lakh Revenue On Day 15 In Telugu Market

Occupancy figures paint an equally grim picture. In the Telugu market, The Raja Saab recorded an overall occupancy of 18.01 per cent on Day 15, generating revenue of only Rs 24 lakh. Morning shows saw 15.45 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows slightly improved to 17.56 per cent. Evening shows stood at 17.13 per cent, and night shows performed marginally better at 21.89 per cent, though still far from encouraging, as per data from industry tracker Sacnilk. 

In Bengaluru and Nizamabad, the film saw no occupancy, despite the makers running 14 shows in Bengaluru. The highest turnout was recorded in Vizag–Visakhapatnam and Warangal, with both cities registering 22.7 per cent occupancy, as per Sacnilk.


The Raja Saab Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Biggest Flop Yet? 90% Drop Puts Rs 400 Cr Film In Jeopardy

The Hindi version fared even worse. Overall occupancy was just 1.47 per cent. Morning shows registered 1.09 per cent, with afternoon shows dipping further to 1.03 per cent, underlining the film’s failure to draw audiences outside its core market. Almost all major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Bhopal, saw no occupancy. Surat and Ahmedabad fared slightly better, recording 2.33 per cent and 3.33 per cent occupancy, respectively, per Sacnilk. 


The Raja Saab Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Biggest Flop Yet? 90% Drop Puts Rs 400 Cr Film In Jeopardy

Prabhas’s The Raja Saab 

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab was released on January 9 under People Media Factory. Starring Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, the film marked Prabhas’s foray into a light-hearted horror comedy. While expectations were high for a fresh and entertaining outing, the execution appears to have fallen short of connecting with audiences.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total net collection of The Raja Saab in India?

As of Day 15, the total India net collection for The Raja Saab stands at Rs 143.03 crore.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prabhas Entertainment
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
World
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
India
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
Cities
'Stripped, Urinated On': BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari Booked After Man Alleges Kidnapping, Assault
'Stripped, Urinated On': BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari Booked After Man Alleges Kidnapping, Assault
Advertisement

Videos

Political Statement: Uddhav Thackeray Says Attempts Underway to Erase ‘Thackeray’ Name
Big Update: Actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai Firing Case, Court Production Today
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall in Hills Triggers Cold Wave, Traffic Chaos Across North India
Big News: Four Terror Suspects Arrested in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Explosives Seized
Big News: Dhirendra Shastri Urges Reconciliation in Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget