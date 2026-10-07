Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gavaskar, Shastri share cricket memories, including Kohli-Anushka story.

Gavaskar discussed playing without helmets; Sidhu shared career anecdotes.

Discussions cover IPL impact, cricket evolution, plus Grover's spoof.

The episode streams October 10, 8 pm on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 is set to welcome cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri for an episode packed with memories, humour and stories from the sport. The upcoming episode will take viewers beyond the cricket field as the former players revisit some of their most memorable experiences. From Gavaskar explaining how he faced fast bowlers without a helmet to Shastri recalling Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's moments at the stadium, the conversation promises plenty of entertaining revelations. Kapil Sharma will also be joined by Navjot Singh Sidhu, while Sunil Grover will make a special appearance as Kapil Dev in the episode.

Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Share Cricket Stories

The promo for the upcoming episode gives a glimpse into the cricket-heavy conversation. Ravi Shastri discusses the presence of cricketers' wives and girlfriends at matches, recalling Virat Kohli's interaction with Anushka Sharma after he scored a century. Shastri remembers Kohli walking towards the crease like a Pathaan and blowing a flying kiss towards Anushka with his bat after spotting her in the stands.

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Kapil then turns his attention to Sunil Gavaskar's playing days and shows pictures of the formidable West Indies side. He asks Gavaskar how he managed to face some of the world's fastest bowlers without wearing a helmet. Gavaskar responds with humour, saying, “Andar bheje mein kuch nahi tha (There was nothing inside the brain).” He also speaks about the pride he felt while representing India.

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Sunil Gavaskar On Retirement, IPL And Sidhu's Anecdote

Gavaskar also talks about his decision to retire from international cricket at 38. The episode then moves towards how cricket has changed over the years, particularly after the arrival of the Indian Premier League.

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Navjot Singh Sidhu recalls his early days in the Indian team after being selected at 18. He also shares a memorable incident involving then-captain Ravi Shastri, recalling how he was repeatedly asked to leave the room after unexpectedly walking in while Shastri had company.

The discussion later turns to the IPL and its impact on the sport. Sidhu contrasts the old practice of spending summers playing county cricket in England with today's cricket calendar, where international players come to India for the two-month IPL season.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 Release Details

The upcoming episode will also feature Sunil Grover in a comic appearance as former India captain Kapil Dev. The promo promises more locker-room stories, cricket memories, and jokes involving the show's guests. Season 5 premiered on September 26 with Ajay Devgn and the cast of Drishyam 3. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in the second episode.

The new season has been positioned as a celebration of comedy and the festive season. Kapil Sharma said, “Every season, we think we have done enough masti (fun), and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that's what keeps us going.” He also thanked viewers for their continued support and said the show would celebrate festivals including Diwali and Christmas. The episode featuring Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri will stream on Netflix on October 10 at 8 pm.