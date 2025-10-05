The Ba**ds Of Bollywood Star Lakshya Reveals Why He Quit ₹15,000 Per Day TV Job For Films

Actor Lakshya, who has recently garnered recognition with The Ba**ds of Bollywood* and Kill, once revealed that he walked away from a lucrative television career before venturing into films. Speaking with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel last year, Lakshya shared that he earned ₹15,000 per day at the peak of his TV career and that his father, Romesh Lalwani, once reminded him this was the same amount he himself made in a month.

When Lakshya Reacted to Quitting a ₹30 Lakh Per Month Job

During the conversation, Ranveer recalled meeting producer Ramesh Taurani, who had asked him to question Lakshya on where he found the courage to leave behind a job that reportedly paid him ₹30 lakh per month to pursue films. Reacting to this, Lakshya explained, “I don't know. In TV, the system is per day. We get daily wages—₹15,000, ₹20,000, or ₹25,000 depending on the show. My price was quite good then.”

Lakshya also recounted the time when his show Porus was nearing its end. “I called up my father and said, ‘Porus is ending. I’m getting another show, and they’re offering me this amount per day.’ My papa, being papa, coming from a middle-class background, said, ‘Take it, what’s the problem? The amount you are earning per day is my monthly salary. So take it, what’s wrong?’” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshya (@lakshya)

Lakshya’s Journey Into Films

Before stepping into Bollywood, Lakshya was part of several popular TV shows including Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Porus. His big-screen debut came with the action thriller Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film, which starred Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Abhishek Chauhan, became a global success for its raw, hyperviolent storytelling.

Most recently, Lakshya appeared in his debut web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut for Netflix, where he shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Manish Chaudhari.