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After weeks of rivalries, intense challenges, shifting alliances and entertaining episodes, the reality show The 50 has finally announced its winner. The competition began with 50 contestants from television, social media and the entertainment industry. As the weeks progressed, contestants were eliminated one after another, leaving only a few finalists in the race for the trophy. After braving all the challenges, Shiv Thakare lifted the coveted trophy and took home the title of the show’s first winner.

Shiv Thakare Crowned Winner Of The 50

Shiv Thakare secured the title after facing tough competition from Mr Faisu, Kaka, Rajat Dalal and Krishna Shroff in the finale. With his win, he lifted the first-ever trophy of The 50. Along with the title, one of his fans also won the show’s grand prize of Rs 50 lakh.

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The fan who won the prize revealed that the amount would help fulfil long-held dreams. “My family and I do farming. I was very happy, but was also afraid that maybe it’s a fraud. I followed you because I have watched your previous shows. I dreamt of getting my parents a car and house, so I will now be able to give them that,” the fan expressed.

Reacting to his victory, Shiv Thakare said, “For me, the experience of The 50 was completely new. I wanted to show a different side of Shiv Thakare, one that believes you don’t need to shout or fight to make your voice heard. You can play the game with your heart, stay true to yourself, and still win. Becoming the winner of the very first season, especially among 50 strong players, is an achievement I will always cherish. It has made me very happy.”

What Happened In The Grand Finale

The finale episode began with a dramatic entry by previously eliminated contestants, who returned to the palace as the title track of Dhurandhar played in the background. The celebration continued with a dance performance by Archana Gautam and Faisal Shaikh, while Dino entertained the audience with a musical act.

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Later, the Lion introduced a crucial task to determine the Top 4 finalists. The contestants, who had their hands tied behind their backs and had to choose one player to eliminate from the Top 5. Shiv, Krishna and Kaka selected Rajat Dalal. The challenge required contestants to collect gold stones from a box and drop them into Rajat’s basket. After a tense round, Rajat was eliminated, confirming the Top 4 finalists and increasing the fan prize pool to Rs 50 lakh.

The final challenge followed a Roadies-style format and consisted of four stages. In each stage, contestants had to retrieve a key. The first stage required them to hit a target while suspended on a harness. In the second stage, they had to break through walls to locate a key. The third stage involved untangling ropes, while the final stage required solving a puzzle. The contestant who completed all four stages in the shortest time was declared the winner.

About The 50

The 50 began with a diverse lineup of 50 contestants from television, social media, sports and the entertainment industry. The show featured several well-known faces, including Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh, Kaka, Divya Agarwal, Riddhi Dogra, Shiv Thakare, Prince Narula, Urvashi Dholakia, Krishna Shroff, Neha Chudasama, Rajat Dalal and Lovekesh Kataria, among others. Over the course of the season, contestants were gradually eliminated, leaving only a few finalists to compete for the title in the grand finale.