'Garmi Mat Dikhaiyo': Rajat Dalal, Prince Narula’s Ugly Fight In The 50 Goes Viral - Watch

JioHotstar’s reality show The 50 has gone viral on social media, largely due to a heated verbal spat between Rajat Dalal and Prince Narula. The clash was something that Reddit predicted days ago after both were confirmed as contestants. The now-viral promo shows the two getting into an intense argument that quickly escalates and almost turns physical.

Rajat Dalal, Prince Narula’s Fight

In the promo, Prince Narula is seen taking a dig at Rajat Dalal, telling him, “Jitne shows tune kiye nahi hain, utne main jeetkar aya hun [I’ve won more shows than you’ve even done].” Rajat, clearly triggered, says, “Dekh bhai, seedhi baat hai. Yahan garmi mat dikhaiyo [Listen, bro, it’s simple. Don’t show attitude here].”

Prince responds in the same tone, saying, “Mujhe bhi mat dikhaiyo [Don’t show it to me either].”

The exchange soon becomes so aggressive that both contestants appear ready to attack each other, leaving both contestants and viewers shocked.

Interestingly, the feud between Prince and Rajat is not limited to The 50. Their rivalry reportedly dates back to Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand (2023), when Prince Narula had major clashes with Gautam Gulati.

At the time, Elvish Yadav publicly supported Gautam and mocked Prince. This led to a social media “cold war” between Prince and Elvish, and Rajat Dalal, who is close to Elvish, also made videos targeting Prince.

This is why Redditors had already predicted a clash between the two, with one asking, “Do you think Rajat will immediately bring up the Gurgaon incident and the ‘15 men’ backup claim to challenge Prince’s image? I personally feel like this fight will make people in the house choose sides, either Prince’s or Rajat’s. With both of them confirmed, the fight would go crazy.”

Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal Reality Show Record

Prince Narula, known as the “King of reality shows”, has won Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9, and Nach Baliye 9. He has also served as a gang leader on Roadies for several seasons.

Rajat Dalal, who is a powerlifter and social media influencer, is relatively new to reality TV. He recently participated in Bigg Boss 18, where he finished as a finalist. The 50 marks his second major reality show.

About The 50

The 50, which premiered on February 1, is an adaptation of the internationally acclaimed format Les Cinquante. The reality show streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. It features 50 contestants who enter a lavish palace and compete under the watchful eye of a masked lion. Unlike most reality shows, contestants must eliminate each other through gameplay. The prize pool starts at Rs 50 lakh, but the final amount isn’t fixed and can rise or fall depending on tasks, penalties, and more.