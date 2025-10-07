What Made Amitabh Bachchan Teary-Eyed On His Birthday? Fans Left Curious After Emotional Moment

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionWhat Made Amitabh Bachchan Teary-Eyed On His Birthday? Fans Left Curious After Emotional Moment

Amitabh Bachchan got emotional on "Kaun Banega Crorepati 17" when a throwback clip of his late mother, Teji Bachchan, expressing her pride in him was played.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

What made Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan get teary-eyed during the celebration of his 83rd birthday on the reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati 17?"

The teaser of the episode, graced by the father-son duo, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, featured a throwback statement by Big B's late mother, Teji Bachchan, expressing just how proud she was of her son.

She was heard saying, "I am extremely lucky. Now, wherever I go, people give me a lot of affection and love because of my son, and a mother cannot feel more blessed than this."

This statement from his mother left Amitabh emotional, with tears visible in his eyes.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote, "Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, 10th October Shukravaar raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision and Sony LIV par. [KBC, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 2025] (sic)"

Another promo from the episode had Big B recalling his experience of working with Farhan in his 2004 directorial "Lakshya".

Sharing an incident, Amitabh said, “My experience of working with him on the film was…he came to my room at night and asked, ‘Amitabh uncle, are you having some problem?’. Hamein laga ki yeh ustaad hai jo hamein keh rahein hai ‘beta, acting aise hoti hai’ (I felt like I was an amateur, and this master was teaching me how to act).”

Later, Farhan asked Big B and his father, "What is that one quality you would want to steal from one another?”

To this, Javed sahab responded, “I have seen so many qualities in him, there is no one like him in the film industry.”

When Farhan questioned who among them was more popular amongst the ladies, Amitabh quickly pointed at Javed. However, Javed Sahab said, “What kind of a question is this? Yeh koi poochne wali baat hai? (Is it something to be asked?)” He also told Big B, “Don’t reveal everything.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati 17
