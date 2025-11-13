Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vivian Dsena Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moments With 'Shakti' Co-Star Rubina Dilaik

Vivian Dsena Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moments With 'Shakti' Co-Star Rubina Dilaik

Vivian Dsena joined "Pati Patni Aur Panga," teasing Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla about her on-set behaviour.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
As fun continues on the set of the couple reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga" actor Vivian Dsena has joined the contestants, leaving his 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' co-star Rubina Dilaik stuck between her reel and real husband Abhinav Shukla.

In the recently released promo of the show, Vivian can be heard saying that he is well-versed with Abhinav's pain, as Rubina used to shout in a similar manner on the set of their show.

The fun banter between the on-screen couple left everyone in split, adding to the excitement for the upcoming episode of "Pati Patni Aur Panga".

Dropping the engaging preview on social media, the makers ColorsTV penned, "Reel aur real pati ke beech phassi Rubina, jab Vivian lekar aaye panga! Smiling face and laughing emoji Dekhiye #DhamaalWithPatiPatniAurPanga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, ka Dhamaal Finale, Iss Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, #Colors aur @jiohotstar par. (sic)."

The audience loves to see their beloved Harman (Vivian) and Soumya (Rubina) together, whenever they get a chance.

Previously, during "Laughter Chefs 2", where Rubina was a contestant, Vivian appeared as the guest on the cooking reality show.

During the episode, Rubina and Vivian were seen dancing together, flaunting their electrifying chemistry.

"Pati Patni Aur Panga" also has Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, and Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad as contestants.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Swara revealed how the show helped her see her relationship with hubby Fahad in a new light.

Calling her journey on the show one of the most emotional and meaningful experiences of her life, she told IANS, “Honestly, I never thought Pati Patni Aur Panga would be so close to my heart. When I agreed to do the show, I thought it would be full of fun and light moments. But it turned out to be something very real and emotional. It helped me see my relationship in a new way.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
Vivian Dsena Rubina Dilaik Pati Patni Aur Panga
