Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Light Up Diwali With family, Share Pics

HomeEntertainmentTelevisionTejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Light Up Diwali With family, Share Pics

Television's beloved couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have celebrated Diwali with utmost joy and happiness with their family this year.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Television's beloved couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have celebrated Diwali with utmost joy and happiness with their family this year.

Tejasswi shared a series of photos on her social media that radiate happiness, further offering a glimpse into her festive evening spent with her parents and Karan at their Mumbai home. In the first photo, Tejasswi is seen dressed in a striking pink ethnic outfit paired with traditional jewellery and is seen holding sparklers alongside Karan, who looked dapper in a cream kurta pyjama.

The couple was joined by Tejasswi's parents and family members, all dressed in festive colours. Another picture shows the group lighting fireworks together, their faces lit up with laughter. In a separate image, Karan is seen offering prayers at his own home, holding marigold flowers close to his forehead in reverence. In the video shared by Karan on his social media stories, the actor was spotted performing Lakshmi Puja at his residence. The heartwarming clip also showed him applying tikka to his two pet dogs, treating them as a part of his family.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi and Karan, who first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, have been dating for nearly three years. Their chemistry on the show quickly turned into a real-life relationship, making them one of television's most adored couples. Rumours about their wedding have been circulating for months, with fans eagerly waiting for an announcement.

However, the couple has not announced anything officially. Recently, on the 15th of October, Tejassi had shared a series of photos with Karan to wish him happy birthday.

Sharing a romantic photo series with Karan and wishing him on his birthday, Tejasswi wrote, “The only right swipe he does now. To the man of my dreams, happy birthday,” tagging Karan Kundrra.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH Diwali 2025
