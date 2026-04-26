18 Years Later, Is Bapuji Leaving 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Promo Leaves Fans Curious

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bapuji goes missing, causing panic in Gokuldham Society.

Jethalal breaks down after receiving devastating news on phone.

Promo suggests Bapuji's death, sparking exit rumors for actor.

A new twist is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has left viewers stunned. The latest promo hints at Bapuji going missing, followed by rumours of his death.

This sends shockwaves through Gokuldham society. As panic spreads, Jethalal appears broken and desperate. But is this truly the end for one of the show’s most loved characters, or is there more to the story?

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Bapuji Goes Missing In Gokuldham

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The fresh promo opens with chaos inside Gokuldham Society after Champaklal, fondly known as Bapuji, suddenly disappears.

Jethalal is seen rushing from one house to another, asking neighbours if they have seen his father. However, every resident gives him the same answer, Bapuji is nowhere to be found.

The worry deepens as Bapuji has left his phone at home, leaving no way for anyone to contact him.

Jethalal Breaks Down After Shocking Call

The biggest moment arrives when Jethalal speaks to someone on the phone and asks whether Bapuji is with them.

Instead, he hears devastating news. The person says, “Bapuji is gone. He has left all of us behind.”

Hearing this, Jethalal loses control and begins screaming and crying in anguish.

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Is Bapuji Really Dead?

The promo suggests Bapuji’s death, but viewers will have to wait for the episode to know the truth. Many believe the makers may be creating confusion to build suspense.

The promo has also sparked speculation that actor Amit Bhatt, who plays Bapuji, may be exiting the long-running sitcom. Some fans believe that is why a death track may have been introduced.