Comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who began his journey in the late 1990s, found nationwide fame in 2013 through Comedy Nights with Kapil. His unforgettable characters quickly turned him into one of television’s most beloved comic performers. But behind the laughter, Sunil was silently battling a difficult personal phase.

Kapil Sharma's show's team wanted to fire Sunil Grover

In a recent conversation with Lallantop Cinema, actress Upasana Singh, remembered by fans as ‘Bua’ from the show, revealed that Sunil was hospitalised for depression shortly before joining Kapil Sharma’s comedy series.

“When he initially came in, he spoke at a slower pace. So the creative team on that show, they wanted to fire him because they thought he can’t do it, and he can’t match up (to the rest of the cast). I told them then, and Sunil and all the others know about it, that he is a very good actor, you should keep him on,” Upasana recalled.

Before entering television’s comedy space, Sunil had carved a niche in radio entertainment with his show Hansi Ke Phavarre, which was immensely popular in metro cities. Upasana said that his radio experience helped him understand the rhythm of comic timing that later became his signature on Kapil’s show.

Sunil Grover was hospitalised for depression

Sharing more about his emotional struggles during that period, she added, “When Kapil’s show started, he was not well. I asked him what happened and he shared that he was hospitalised because of depression. He didn’t have much work either. When he came over to my house with Kapil, I didn’t even recognise him because he wasn’t doing much then. But he did so well, and we are such good friends now.”

Now a celebrated entertainer, Sunil Grover remains part of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, which recently concluded its third season and is currently on a break. Beyond television, the actor has also impressed audiences with his performance in the recently released Dabba Cartel.