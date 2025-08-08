Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Smriti Irani Becomes Highest Paid TV Actor With Tulsi 2.0: 'I Beat The Boys And The Girls'

Smriti Irani’s return to the small screen has not only sparked nostalgia but also set new industry benchmarks, particularly when it comes to television paycheques.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 02:38 PM (IST)

Smriti Irani’s return to the small screen has not only sparked nostalgia but also set new industry benchmarks, particularly when it comes to television paycheques. With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 drawing attention for multiple reasons, the spotlight remains firmly on Irani, whose comeback as Tulsi has been a much-discussed affair both on- and off-screen.

In what can be called a historic moment for Indian television, reports now suggest that Smriti Irani is charging an eye-popping ₹14 lakh per episode, a figure that would place her at the very top of the pay scale among Indian TV actors. If true, this surpasses the likes of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly (estimated at ₹3 lakh per episode) and Hina Khan (approx. ₹2 lakh).

Smriti Irani on being the highest paid TV actor

During a recent conversation with CNN-News18, the former Union Minister addressed the buzz around her reported fee. Asked about her journey from her early days in 2000 to her current standing as one of the most sought-after names in the television industry, she responded with a smile, “Yes, I see the glee on your face.”

Irani further explained why such remuneration is merited, especially for performers who consistently deliver results. “You also set that benchmark as a professional to say that if you deliver on numbers and revenue, why not? Because not everybody who’s watching us knows we get to negotiate our contracts as employees. I’m a part of a union, so the first thing I do is actually have my union number registered. We all are part of a larger organisation and flow of work. For one person to stand up and say listen, not only pay parity, I beat the boys and the girls and how much I make that is a lot of hard work.”

Smriti Irani on lifting co-stars and creating value

She also reflected on the impact an actor can have on others in the ensemble cast, highlighting her belief in uplifting co-stars. “Are you truly the star or do you have the professional capacity to make stars around you? I think that I have actually, mercifully, had the capacity of making stars out of others who are with me. If there is a Tulsi, then Amar Upadhyay quintessentially creates his own market. So do you become that pivot, that sounding board, that other actors then can enhance their economic value? That I have managed to do through the project, so my co-stars today can say, ‘Oh, we are a part of that.’”

With her stature comes a strong sense of responsibility, something Irani is clearly conscious of. “There is a presumption that you have to be damn good at your job if you are a part of that show. And obviously, that means there’s a lot of economic benefit they get,” she said.

The actor-politician also offered a glimpse into how younger actors engage with her off-camera. “What is extremely satisfying for me is the fact that many of them discuss politics, they want to know how Parliament works. Amar (Upadhyay) is the one that has spoken about it, I spoke about it,” added Smriti.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
