Shehbaz Reacts To ‘Behen Ki Kamai Pe Palta Hai’ Remarks: ‘I Have Nobody Except Shehnaaz’

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant, has been winning hearts with his lighthearted nature and humorous antics inside the house. Often cracking jokes and keeping spirits high, Shehbaz has also shared how the reality show transformed his family’s life and shaped his sister Shehnaaz into the star she is today.

In a candid conversation with fellow contestant Zeishan Quadri, Shehbaz opened up about the criticisms he faces for depending on his sister’s income.

Shehbaz Badesha on depending on his sister Shehnaaz

Shehbaz said, “I was not able to earn an audience like others. Real life is outside, and I have failed there. I have not been able to do anything. People often tell me, ‘Behen ki kamayi pe palta hu.’ Yes, I do. My sister gives me money, and I depend on her because I have no one else. Her fans also keep saying I survive on her money. If my sister is providing for me, I will happily take that. I am such a person that today if my sister jokingly tells me to jump from a cliff, I won’t take a second.”

Zeishan reassured Shehbaz, telling him not to be disheartened by public perception and that the bond he shares with Shehnaaz is what truly matters.

Earlier, Shehbaz had spoken about his struggles in a lighter tone while praising fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari for his achievements. He admitted that he had tried to make a career in singing, investing his own money, even selling his car to fund his music album, which ultimately didn’t succeed. Reflecting on those times, he praised his sister Shehnaaz for her accomplishments.

Shehbaz and Shehnaaz Gill

Shehbaz has also stood up for his sister during conflicts in the house. In one earlier episode, he clashed with contestant Abhishek Bajaj, who had insinuated that Shehnaaz might be guiding him to stay fake and win the game. Shehbaz lost his calm and confronted Abhishek, defending his sister fiercely.

For context, Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame through Bigg Boss 13, where her bubbly personality, honesty, and cheerfulness earned her a massive fan following. Her romantic bond with season winner Siddharth Shukla became a highlight of the season, adored by fans. Even host Salman Khan has often expressed fondness for her.