A recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 5 witnessed one of its most intense confrontations yet, as sharks Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal found themselves at odds during a pitch that quickly escalated into a heated exchange. The disagreement unfolded during a presentation by Mumbai-based entrepreneur couple Varun Duggirala and Pooja Jauhar, founders of an emotional and educational toys brand.

The duo entered the tank seeking an investment of ₹1 crore in exchange for 2 per cent equity, a pitch that instantly caught the attention of multiple sharks.

Competing Offers Spark the Tension

After hearing the founders’ vision, Aman Gupta responded warmly, hugging the entrepreneurs and making an offer. Shortly after, Anupam Mittal also entered the fray but with a different approach. He asked for a larger equity stake, making his intentions clear.

He stated, “Frankly, I’m so excited and passionate that I can’t just do this for 1 or 2 per cent. I’ve done this toh mujhe aata hai. I’ve produced films, I’ve built Appy store. Toh main leta Rs 2 crores for maybe for 10 per cent and work very closely. But that’s not possible today. And what might be possible which you have to think kaun ismein zyaada kaam karna chahta hai."

Aman countered by emphasizing his strength in scaling brands, saying, “I think content is king, but distribution is God. Content Varun banata rahega, Pooja aap aur main distribution par kaam karenge."

Sharp Remarks Escalate the Exchange

The discussion soon shifted from strategy to personal jabs. Anupam asserted his expertise, claiming, “Nobody knows better digital distribution than me in this country for digital products."

Aman immediately questioned this claim, asking pointedly, “Why then some of your companies close down?" The remark drew a swift and sharp response from Anupam, who retorted, “Bhai teri toh naukri nahi bachi yaar."

The back-and-forth visibly altered the tone in the room, turning a routine pitch into a moment of high drama.

Namita Thapar Steps In as Tempers Flare

Sensing the rising tension, Namita Thapar attempted to defuse the situation. She remarked, “Aap ladwa rahe ho…Yahan toh ladayi hogayi hai," before proposing an all-shark deal to bring unity back to the table.

However, Aman declined the suggestion, making his stance clear. “I am not doing the five Sharks, I don’t like him anymore (Anupam)," he said, signaling his unwillingness to collaborate.

Despite the friction, the pitch concluded with a deal being finalized between Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta, leaving Anupam Mittal out of the final agreement.

About Shark Tank India Season 5

Shark Tank India Season 5 premiered on January 5 and features a diverse panel including Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Kunal Bahl, Mohit Yadav, and Varun Alagh. The season continues to deliver not just business insights but also moments of unfiltered drama.