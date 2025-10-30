Shaktimaan Actress Nupur Alankar Left Showbiz, Took Sanyaas, And Lived In The Himalayas

Actress Nupur Alankar, best remembered for her roles in Shaktimaan and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, has completely transformed her life after spending over two decades in the television industry. Having appeared in numerous popular shows, the actress decided to walk away from the glamour of showbiz a few years ago to embrace spirituality. As per a Times of India report, she has now taken the name Peetambra Maa and devoted herself to a spiritual path.

From TV fame to spiritual awakening

Nupur, who started her career in the late 1990s, was seen in Shaktimaan (1997) as Kamini, a film gossip writer. Her television journey included significant roles such as Devyani Samar Pandey in Reth (2004), Halki Garodia in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann (2006), Manjari Prasad in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo (2009), and Kisna in Diya Aur Baati Hum (2011). She was also part of shows like Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Bhaage Re Mann, Gangaa, and Pehel Ek Nayi Subah.

A life of renunciation and endurance

Leaving behind her acting career, Nupur spent the past three years travelling across India — from the Himalayas to remote caves and ashrams. She revealed that she and her fellow travellers survived without modern comforts like heaters or proper shelters. “I endured frostbite, rat bites, and battled a month-long dysentery episode in freezing temperatures,” she had shared.

Having returned to Mumbai earlier this year, Nupur said her purpose now is to spread the spiritual wisdom she gained during her journey. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, she said she does not miss the city or the entertainment industry. Speaking about her new identity, she explained, “Peetambra is the name of the deity of justice. I am here to guide people, to help them fight negativity and reconnect with the divine.”

Living simply and spiritually

Reflecting on her time away from material life, Nupur shared that she survived on very little money each month. “It actually became easier after I stepped away from the material world. Earlier, there were bills, lifestyle costs, diets to maintain. During my time away, I managed with 10,000 to 12,000 rupees a month. There is also a practice called bhikshatan, which is observed a few times a year. I beg for alms and share that offering with God and my guru. It dissolves the ego. I live with four or five pairs of clothes. People who visit ashrams bring offerings, sometimes clothes too, and that is enough,” she said.