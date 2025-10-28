Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The film and television fraternity came together in Mumbai on Monday to pay their final respects to veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away at the age of 74. Among the mourners was Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rupali Ganguly, who moved many with her emotional gesture toward the late actor’s wife, Madhu Shah, during the prayer meet.

Rupali Ganguly Protects Madhu Shah’s Privacy

The prayer meet, held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, saw several of Satish Shah’s close friends and colleagues in attendance, including Rakesh Roshan, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonu Nigam, Johnny Lever, and Poonam Dhillon.

As Madhu Shah, who is battling Alzheimer’s disease, arrived at the venue accompanied by family and friends, photographers began capturing visuals. Rupali Ganguly was seen stepping forward with folded hands, politely requesting them to refrain from filming.

“Aap se ek request… Madhu kaki ka mat lo… Please please,” Rupali said with folded hands, as seen in a video from the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia was also spotted making a similar appeal to the media.

When Madhu was later seen leaving the venue, Rupali once again urged photographers to respect her privacy.

“Please neeche kar lo. Unko jaane do, hum log yahin hain,” she said, asking them to lower their cameras.

Bollywood Unites to Bid Farewell

The emotional gathering was marked by heartfelt tributes from friends and co-stars. The event was attended by many from the film and television industries, who shared their grief over the loss of one of Indian entertainment’s most beloved actors.

Satish Shah, who was best known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and several Hindi films, left behind a legacy of laughter and warmth that shaped generations of viewers.

Satish Shah’s Demise

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday in Mumbai due to renal failure. The actor reportedly collapsed while having lunch at his residence and was immediately rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where he could not be revived.

His funeral was held the following day, with many from the industry gathering to pay their last respects.

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, in an interview with News18, shared that Satish had undergone a kidney transplant “as he wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s.”

The revelation added a deeply emotional layer to the veteran actor’s final days, highlighting his enduring love and commitment toward his wife.