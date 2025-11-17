Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla Crowned Winners Of The First Season Of ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’

Celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have clinched the winner’s trophy of the reality television show ‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga’, marking a heartwarming and full-circle moment in their journey together. The first season was hosted by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who brought warmth, humour, and charm to the show.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Win ‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga’ Season 1

Reacting to their win, Rubina and Abhinav said in a joint statement:“‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga’ was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us. As a couple, we’re far from perfect, and we, along with other couples, were very candid about our blind spots, and that was super liberating. Winning this trophy is extremely special; it’s the result of all the love we’ve received from the viewers and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so much fun."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

They continued, "We want to thank COLORS and the makers of this show for creating a space that was honest, warm, and full of heart. Our deepest gratitude to Sonali ma’am and Munawar for their love, gentleness, humour, and guidance.’”

They further added:“And to the audience, thank you for pampering us like we’re your own family. If there’s one thing we hope our journey reminds people of, it’s this: Love is not about being flawless. It is about choosing each other over everything else, even on the days it feels hardest.’”

A Full-Circle Moment & Unseen Sides Unveiled

For long-time followers, watching Rubina and Abhinav return to television as a jodi felt special—a throwback to their earlier journeys, but with fresher layers revealed.

In her trademark sass, Rubina once joked, “engineers mein sabse poor quality ka romance hota hai,” taking a playful jibe at Abhinav. Yet, episode after episode, he charmed audiences by lovingly proving her wrong—whether through thoughtful gestures or heartfelt stories like the birthday bag he bought her during a financially tough phase, a moment that left fans emotional.

With their chemistry, candour, humour, and heart, the duo aced the final challenges and lifted the trophy with pride.

A Season of Masti, Mayhem & Marriage Magic

Throughout the season, the show seamlessly entered the homes—and hearts—of viewers with a mix of fun, fights, emotional breakthroughs, and relatable marital moments.

Seven celebrity jodis invited the audience into their worlds, taking on tasks that highlighted the real, ridiculous, and romantic push-and-pull of sharing a life with someone.

The grand finale unfolded like a big fat Indian wedding, with all couples dressed as dulha and dulhan, renewing their vows in a spectacular celebration filled with emotions, nostalgia, and heartfelt goodbyes.

Three Months of Dhamaal, Drama & Deep Bonds

Across its three-month run, ‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga’ showcased fiery competition, unexpected twists, and moving personal revelations. Ultimately, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerged as the winners—proving that compatibility is not about similarity, but about completing one another.

The show aired on COLORS, delivering a memorable season packed with entertainment, authenticity, and love.