Rohit Purohit And Sheena Bajaj Welcome Baby Boy, Fans Shower Love On New Parents

Popular TV couple Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj have stepped into a whole new chapter of their lives — parenthood! The much-loved duo has been blessed with a baby boy, and their fans couldn’t be happier. The couple shared the sweetest announcement on social media, and within minutes, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers flooded their page with congratulatory messages.

Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcome Baby Boy

The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news with a post that read, “It’s a boy #Blessed." The first picture captured Rohit gently holding Sheena’s baby bump, while the next slide featured a photo of the new parents with a heartfelt message:

“Thank you for your love, support, and blessings! – Rohit & Sheena."

The post was instantly flooded with love as celebrities and fans showered their wishes on the new parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑹𝑶𝑯𝑰𝑻 𝑷𝑼𝑹𝑶𝑯𝑰𝑻 (@rohitpurohit08)

Pregnancy Journey and Baby Shower Celebrations

Rohit Purohit, widely known as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and his wife Sheena Bajaj first revealed the news of their pregnancy on April 30. In the emotional announcement, the couple posed with a sweet sign that read, “Mommy and Daddy. Expecting in 2025," looking visibly overjoyed as they thanked fans for their constant love and support.

Soon after, they celebrated with a beautiful baby shower, surrounded by family and close friends, making the occasion even more special.

Sheena on the Highs and Lows of Pregnancy

Throughout her pregnancy, Sheena has been candid about the emotional and physical challenges she faced. In a heartfelt post, she shared, “There have been quite a few changes in our lives lately — one of the biggest being the many sleepless nights we’re experiencing," revealing that she had been dealing with discomfort, pain, and restlessness.

But her words also reflected excitement and hope as she wrote, “But despite that, the preparations are in full swing. The baby is on the way, so we’re getting everything ready, setting up the house, organising the nursery, and stocking up on essentials like diapers and baby items. This pregnancy has definitely been a roller coaster. But we’re preparing with all our hearts."

New Home, New Beginnings

Just days before welcoming their baby boy on September 15, 2025, the couple achieved another milestone by moving into their dream home — making the moment even more memorable for them.

A Love Story That Began on Set

For those who have followed their journey, Rohit and Sheena’s love story began on the sets of their show Arjun. Their instant connection soon blossomed into a strong relationship, and after dating for six years, they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Jaipur on January 22, 2019.

Since then, the couple has stood by each other through thick and thin, and now, with the arrival of their baby boy, they begin a new and exciting chapter together.

Congratulations to the New Parents

Our heartiest congratulations to Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj as they embrace parenthood and embark on this beautiful journey with their little one.