Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionPalak Sindhwani Aka Sonu And Taarak Mehta Makers Bury The Hatchet After Public Fallout

Palak Sindhwani Aka Sonu And Taarak Mehta Makers Bury The Hatchet After Public Fallout

Palak Sindhwani and her long-standing conflict with the makers of her former superhit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah seem to have ended on a good note now.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 10:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Television actress Palak Sindhwani and her long-standing conflict with the makers of her former superhit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah seem to have ended on a good note now.

The production house of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on the 19th of November released an official statement, assuring that ‘all was well’ between the makers and the actress.

The statement read, “Neela Film Productions would like to share that all matters between the company and Palak Sindhwani have been amicably resolved. We wish her good luck.” The statement further read, “Neela Film Productions has introduced and nurtured many artistes and creative talents, helping shape their successful careers in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the show’s characters have become household names, loved by audiences across the country.”

It further stated, “As a progressive and forward-looking production house, Neela Film Productions remains committed to nurturing talent and delivering meaningful, family-friendly entertainment. We also believe in fostering a fair, transparent, and supportive work environment, ensuring that every artiste and team member feels respected and valued.”

The statement, further talking about the iconic show, read, “TMKOC, created and produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, is not only one of the country’s most iconic entertainment brands but also the world’s longest-running daily comedy TV show with over 4500 episodes. Now in its 18th year, it continues to be loved by audiences across India and around the world.”

The feud between Palak and Neela Films started in 2024, and after months of allegations, legal exchanges, mudslinging and public statements, both parties seem to have now decided to resolve their differences. For the uninitiated, Palak was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 5 years, where she essayed the role of Sonu Bhide.

The actress, after her exit, landed in controversies with the show and its makers after she was accused of having breached the contract. Palak had later alleged “mental harassment” and “non-payment” and also accused the makers of threatening to delete her social media and block all her brand partnerships.

Back then, the producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi, had strongly refuted her claims at the time, stating that her accusations lacked maturity and reliability.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 10:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taarak Mehta Palak Sindhwani
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
BJP Gets Its Way As Nitish Kumar Prepares For Record 10th Oath At Gandhi Maidan
BJP Gets Its Way As Nitish Kumar Prepares For Record 10th Oath At Gandhi Maidan
India
Damaged Phone Reveals Delhi Blast Conspirator, Umar's Secrets: What All Investigators Found
Damaged Phone Reveals Delhi Blast Conspirator, Umar's Secrets: What All Investigators Found
News
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Says ‘All-Out War’ With India Cannot Be Ruled Out
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Says ‘All-Out War’ With India Cannot Be Ruled Out
News
NIA Gets 11-Day Custody Of Fugitive Gangster Anmol Bishnoi In Baba Siddique Murder Case
NIA Gets 11-Day Custody Of Fugitive Gangster Anmol Bishnoi In Baba Siddique Murder Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget