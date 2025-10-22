Nehal Chudasama Calls Malti Chahar 'Disgraceful Woman' In Explosive Bigg Boss 19 Clash!

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises intense drama as tensions reach a boiling point between Nehal Chudasama and Malti Chahar, following a heated confrontation in the house. The clash, sparked post the nomination task, has already grabbed the attention of fans thanks to a new promo shared by the channel on Instagram.

Nehal Calls Malti “A Disgraceful Woman”

The promo, captioned “Nehal aur Malti ke beech chidi zabardast fight! Malti ne keh diya Nehal ko ‘fake aurat’”, opens with Nehal confronting Malti:“This is grace and this is disgrace. You are a disgraceful woman.”

The argument quickly escalates when Malti challenges Nehal and Baseer Ali about their relationship status.“Tell me, do you have a girlfriend-boyfriend or are you just friends?” she asks.

Baseer responds defensively:“What do you have to do with it?”

Malti presses further, questioning why the duo is seemingly united against her. Baseer fires back:“Are you a relationship expert?”

The exchange intensifies as Malti accuses them of hiding the truth about their bond:“You keep hugging each other and say you don’t have a girlfriend or boyfriend. Then what are you? Explain it to me.”

Nehal refuses to answer, asserting:“Why should I tell you what the title is between us?”

In a heated moment, Nehal and Malti come face-to-face, and Malti calls the former beauty queen a “fake aurat.”

Nominations Bring More Fireworks

The episode also sees the start of a new nominations round, with Bigg Boss announcing:“Your fate is locked in the locker.”

Housemates are already voicing their opinions. Gaurav Khanna remarks:“He has started to get a little carried away in his thoughts.”

Baseer adds:“He has become very fussy. He should also be nominated.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bajaj points out:“He shouts names, raises issues before nomination.”

With both personal clashes and nominations creating tension, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 is set to be full of fiery confrontations and drama.