India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentTelevision'Naagin' To Return With A Twist? Ektaa Kapoor Hints At The Franchise's Next Chapter

'Naagin' To Return With A Twist? Ektaa Kapoor Hints At The Franchise's Next Chapter

Ekta Kapoor hints at a twist in Naagin's season numbering as work begins on the next instalment. Find out what she revealed about Naagin 8 or 9.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ekta Kapoor hinted Naagin's next season might skip number eight.
  • She considers calling it Naagin 7.9 or directly Season 9.
  • Kapoor believes the number eight is unlucky for her.
  • New season's work started; lead actress remains unrevealed.

Ekta Kapoor has sparked fresh curiosity among Naagin fans after sharing an update on the supernatural drama’s upcoming season. The popular television franchise has built a strong following over the years, with each instalment bringing a new storyline and cast. Now, viewers are eager to find out what lies ahead as work on the next season gets underway. However, the biggest talking point is not just the show's return but also its season number. Ekta has hinted that the upcoming instalment may not be called Naagin 8 after all, raising the possibility of an unusual title or a direct jump to Naagin 9. The reason behind this potential change is her belief that the number eight is unlucky for her. While the final title is yet to be confirmed, her announcement has added another layer of intrigue to the franchise's next chapter.

ALSO READ: 'Pratha? Arth?': Amitabh Bachchan Questions Blind Beliefs, Superstitions Passed Down Generations

Ekta Kapoor Hints At A Twist In 'Naagin' Season Numbering

The Naagin franchise has completed seven seasons so far, attracting viewers with its supernatural drama and changing cast. However, Ekta Kapoor has suggested that the upcoming season could receive an unusual title.

According to her announcement, the producer is considering calling the next instalment Naagin 7.9 instead of Season 8, or possibly moving directly to Season 9. The reason behind this unexpected possibility is her belief that the number eight is unlucky for her.

ALSO READ: 'I Can't Stay On Old Glory Like 'Rockstar’': AR Rahman Responds To ‘Ramayana’ Song Backlash

Who Will Play The Next 'Naagin'? Ekta Kapoor Drops A Hint

The seventh season featured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul in lead roles and received considerable attention from viewers. However, the identity of the actress who will take on the titular role in the upcoming season remains under wraps.

Ekta Kapoor recently shared an Instagram Story hinting that work on the next instalment has already begun. While she has yet to reveal the new Naagin, her update has given fans a reason to look forward to the franchise’s return. The casting announcement and the final season title are among the details viewers are waiting to hear.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ekta Kapoor changing the numbering for the next 'Naagin' season?

Ekta Kapoor is considering naming the next installment 'Naagin 7.9' or moving directly to 'Naagin Season 9'. This is due to her belief that the number eight is unlucky for her.

What are the potential titles for the next 'Naagin' season?

Ekta Kapoor is considering calling the next installment 'Naagin 7.9' or skipping directly to 'Season 9'. She believes the number eight is unlucky for her.

Who will play the lead in the upcoming 'Naagin' season?

The identity of the actress who will take on the titular role in the upcoming season remains under wraps. Ekta Kapoor has only hinted that work on the next installment has begun.

How many seasons of the 'Naagin' franchise have aired so far?

The Naagin franchise has completed seven seasons. Viewers are now awaiting the next chapter of the popular television series.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Naagin Ekta Kapoor Naagin Season 8 Naagin Season 9
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Television
Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Questions ScoutOP's Silence After Kaashvi Hiranandani's Remark, Says ‘Ghutan Mehsoos Ho Rahi Hai’
Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Questions ScoutOP's Silence After Kaashvi Hiranandani's Remark
Television
‘You Just Spoiled My Whole Career’: Love Gill Lashes Out At ScoutOP After Kaashvi Hiranandani's Appearance On Bigg Boss
‘You Just Spoiled My Whole Career’: Love Gill Slams ScoutOP After Kaashvi's Appearance On Bigg Boss
Television
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani Questions His Closeness With Love Gill, Says 'Cut Her Out'
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani Questions His Closeness With Love Gill, Says 'Cut Her Out'
Television
‘Ghar Par Goliyaan Chal Rahi...': Rohit Shetty Recalls Firing At His Mumbai Home On 'Bigg Boss 20'
‘Ghar Par Goliyaan Chal Rahi...': Rohit Shetty Recalls Firing At His Mumbai Home On 'Bigg Boss 20'
Advertisement

Videos

MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ने PM MODI के पिता पर जो कहा उस विवाद की असल वजह ये शख्स है? INSIDE STORY!
PM Modi Viral Video: Girl Praises UP Security in Varanasi, PM Says, “Thank Yogi Ji”
Delhi North Block Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on Rooftop AC Boiler, Fire Brought Under Control
Kanpur News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram on Valmiki Jayanti
Sultanpur Court News: Rahul Gandhi Acquitted in 2018 Defamation Case, Congress Celebrates Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget