'Naagin' To Return With A Twist? Ektaa Kapoor Hints At The Franchise's Next Chapter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ekta Kapoor hinted Naagin's next season might skip number eight.

She considers calling it Naagin 7.9 or directly Season 9.

Kapoor believes the number eight is unlucky for her.

New season's work started; lead actress remains unrevealed.

Ekta Kapoor has sparked fresh curiosity among Naagin fans after sharing an update on the supernatural drama’s upcoming season. The popular television franchise has built a strong following over the years, with each instalment bringing a new storyline and cast. Now, viewers are eager to find out what lies ahead as work on the next season gets underway. However, the biggest talking point is not just the show's return but also its season number. Ekta has hinted that the upcoming instalment may not be called Naagin 8 after all, raising the possibility of an unusual title or a direct jump to Naagin 9. The reason behind this potential change is her belief that the number eight is unlucky for her. While the final title is yet to be confirmed, her announcement has added another layer of intrigue to the franchise's next chapter.

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Ekta Kapoor Hints At A Twist In 'Naagin' Season Numbering

The Naagin franchise has completed seven seasons so far, attracting viewers with its supernatural drama and changing cast. However, Ekta Kapoor has suggested that the upcoming season could receive an unusual title.

According to her announcement, the producer is considering calling the next instalment Naagin 7.9 instead of Season 8, or possibly moving directly to Season 9. The reason behind this unexpected possibility is her belief that the number eight is unlucky for her.

#Starswithprince | BREAKING Ekta Kapoor revealed there is No Naagin 8 ; either it's Naagin 7.2 or Naagin season 9 directly ! 🐍🧿💌 Comment Down whom you want as Lead Naagin ? 🧧 Hts | #EktaKapoor #Naagin #Naagin7 #Colorstv #BiggBoss20 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #KanikaMann https://t.co/JnZeVN7Zzf — 𝚂𝚃𝙰𝚁𝚂𝚆𝙸𝚃𝙷𝙿𝚁𝙸𝙽𝙲𝙴 (@starswithprince) October 26, 2026

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Who Will Play The Next 'Naagin'? Ekta Kapoor Drops A Hint

The seventh season featured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul in lead roles and received considerable attention from viewers. However, the identity of the actress who will take on the titular role in the upcoming season remains under wraps.

Ekta Kapoor recently shared an Instagram Story hinting that work on the next instalment has already begun. While she has yet to reveal the new Naagin, her update has given fans a reason to look forward to the franchise’s return. The casting announcement and the final season title are among the details viewers are waiting to hear.