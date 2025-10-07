Malti Chahar Shakes Up Bigg Boss 19, Pushes Tanya Mittal Into Pool During Nominations

Bigg Boss 19 stirred things up with the entry of cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, Malti Chahar, as a wildcard contestant. In the latest promo, Tanya Mittal appeared deeply affected as she cried inconsolably after Malti pushed her into the pool.

Pool drama during nominations task

In the latest episode, housemates faced the nominations task set in a haunted playground. Divided into two groups, Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar—both safe from nominations—were given the power to nominate contestants by pushing them into the pool. Malti first nominated Abhishek, who took it sportingly, and then targeted Tanya, pushing her into the water and nominating her for eviction.

The promo captures Tanya’s emotional response, with Malti confronting her and asking why she was crying. Tanya replied, “I am not angry with you.” Malti, undeterred, said, “Cry as much as you want; I’ll still push you into the pool if I have to do it again.”

Malti critiques Tanya’s game

After the task, Malti discussed Tanya’s strategy with Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari. She remarked, “It’s not like Tanya wears sarees only. When she knew the task involved going into the pool, I realised she was overacting. She came wearing a saree just to react that way. It’s her way of grabbing importance.”

The clip sparked reactions online. Some fans applauded Malti, commenting, “Fantastic, Malti! Tanya deserves this!” and “Good game, Malti.” Others defended Tanya: “I feel bad for Tanya,” and “Tanya, stay strong.” A few noted, “Malti is right. Tanya knew the task involved water, so why did she wear a saree?”

About Bigg Boss 19

The current season, themed Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, centres on democracy, where housemates’ decisions carry consequences without interference from Bigg Boss. So far, the show has witnessed three evictions—Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Natalia—and two wildcard entries, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

Bigg Boss 19 streams daily at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.