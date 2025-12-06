Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Malti Chahar Says Her Bond With Pranit More Was 'Just Friendship' After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction

Bigg Boss 19’s Malti Chahar opens up about her bond with Pranit More, calling it a “cute friendship.” She also reacts to his emotional moment and reveals her stance on the finalists.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Malti Chahar has been evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 19' house. Speaking exclusively with IANS post eviction, she opened up about her equation with one of the finalists, Pranit More.

During her interaction with IANS, Malti was asked, "Viewers felt there was a strong comfort level between you and Pranit. How would you describe your equation with him?"

To this, Malti clarified that they are 'simply good friends.

"You saw us for twenty-four hours. When I wasn’t feeling well, he took care of me; when he wasn’t well, I cooked for him," she said.

She added that she has a lot of common personality traits with Pranit, such as empathy and sense of humour.

"He’s empathetic, and I’m empathetic too, so we connected. He has a great sense of humour; I’m funny as well. When two funny people talk, it’s always enjoyable. I liked sharing my stories with him; he liked listening, and we laughed together," she added.

Malti also went on to explain, "That’s all it was — a cute friendship. Nothing more. We never discussed any romantic angle. Whatever people liked seeing is their interpretation."

Talking about Pranit getting emotional during her eviction, Malti was asked if she thinks his feelings ran deeper.

Malti replied, "I don’t know about others’ emotions, but what you saw from him was probably real. Ending on that note can make anyone emotional. He must’ve been upset, and that was genuine. But I don’t want to judge him. Maybe my perspective will change after some time."

Sharing who, according to her, deserves to lift the trophy, Malti said, "If someone had played an entirely ethical game, I would have taken their name. But I don’t have a personal favourite. I’m neutral. All five finalists are equal for me. Whoever the audience chooses deserves to win, and I will accept that gracefully."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Malti Chahar Pranit More Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 News Bigg Boss Finalists BB19 Eviction Malti Pranit Friendship
