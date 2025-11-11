Television actress Shagun Sharma, known for her role as a vamp in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, recently made a candid revelation about her love life. In a chat with Hauterfly, Shagun confirmed that she is in a relationship with her co-star Aman Gandhi — who interestingly plays her younger brother, Ritik Virani, on screen.

Shagun Sharma confirms relationship with on-screen brother Aman Gandhi

Addressing the ongoing buzz about their relationship, Shagun said, “These are not rumours, it’s true. And we didn’t start dating on the show; we were seeing each other even before that.” Earlier, Aman had mentioned in his podcast that he has been dating Shagun for over a year now.

Shagun further shared that when she was approached for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aman had already been locked in for his role. She revealed that she even discussed the matter with him before signing the show to ensure he was comfortable playing her brother on-screen.

Shagun on Aman's podcast

Initially, the duo kept their relationship under wraps, but after two months on set, they decided to come clean to their co-stars. Recently, Shagun also appeared on Aman’s podcast Set Pe Charcha, where she spoke about how supportive he had been during her decision-making process. “A very big reason that I am here is this human being. We were having many discussions and were going back and forth. Aman and my sister were confident that I should do this role,” she said.

On working together, Shagun added, “Playing your sister on-screen doesn’t affect me so much. We don’t have scenes where we highlight the relationship so much. What I like is that we get to have lunch together and spend more time together. The friendship between us has gotten stronger.”

Aman, on the other hand, shared that Shagun’s negative character often leads people to question why he’s dating her in real life. The actress also revealed facing online hate for her villainous portrayal.

Their relationship first caught public attention earlier this year when the couple shared affectionate pictures on social media around Valentine’s Day, sparking speculation that has now been officially confirmed.