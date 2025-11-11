Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's Shagun Sharma Confirms Relationship With On-screen Brother Aman Gandhi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's Shagun Sharma Confirms Relationship With On-screen Brother Aman Gandhi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress Shagun Sharma revealed she is dating co-star Aman Gandhi, who plays her on-screen brother. The duo kept their relationship private until recently.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television actress Shagun Sharma, known for her role as a vamp in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, recently made a candid revelation about her love life. In a chat with Hauterfly, Shagun confirmed that she is in a relationship with her co-star Aman Gandhi — who interestingly plays her younger brother, Ritik Virani, on screen.

Shagun Sharma confirms relationship with on-screen brother Aman Gandhi

Addressing the ongoing buzz about their relationship, Shagun said, “These are not rumours, it’s true. And we didn’t start dating on the show; we were seeing each other even before that.” Earlier, Aman had mentioned in his podcast that he has been dating Shagun for over a year now.

Shagun further shared that when she was approached for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aman had already been locked in for his role. She revealed that she even discussed the matter with him before signing the show to ensure he was comfortable playing her brother on-screen.

Shagun on Aman's podcast

Initially, the duo kept their relationship under wraps, but after two months on set, they decided to come clean to their co-stars. Recently, Shagun also appeared on Aman’s podcast Set Pe Charcha, where she spoke about how supportive he had been during her decision-making process. “A very big reason that I am here is this human being. We were having many discussions and were going back and forth. Aman and my sister were confident that I should do this role,” she said.

On working together, Shagun added, “Playing your sister on-screen doesn’t affect me so much. We don’t have scenes where we highlight the relationship so much. What I like is that we get to have lunch together and spend more time together. The friendship between us has gotten stronger.”

Aman, on the other hand, shared that Shagun’s negative character often leads people to question why he’s dating her in real life. The actress also revealed facing online hate for her villainous portrayal.

Their relationship first caught public attention earlier this year when the couple shared affectionate pictures on social media around Valentine’s Day, sparking speculation that has now been officially confirmed.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 10:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Taliban Claims Responsibility For Islamabad Blast; Sharif Blames India, Afghanistan
Pakistan Taliban Claims Responsibility For Islamabad Blast; Sharif Blames India, Afghanistan
States
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget