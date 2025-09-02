Krystle D’Souza Says Trolls Send Her Bold Clips To Parents: ‘They Know Where To Hurt’

Actress Krystle D’Souza recently spoke candidly about cosmetic enhancements and her experience with online trolling. Sharing her perspective on beauty standards, she emphasized that any decision she’s made regarding her appearance has always been for her own confidence rather than societal approval.

Krystle D’Souza on cosmetic procedures and personal choice

Speaking to Zoom, she said, “If you have to get that nose job, get it for your own self. If you don’t want to get it, then don’t get it. You are confident with your own self, don’t get it. It’s up to you. I have never gone under the knife, but done basic grooming stuff like, say, injectables, facials, fillers, whatever that makes me feel a little more confident, I’ll do it for myself. If I look better to my own eyes, it has nothing to do with you, not your money, not your time, not your body. It’s mine. So if I’m feeling confident after it, then so be it. If you have any problem, then it’s your headache. And you are wasting your own time by posting before and after pics of mine. If you want, I can give many before and after pictures to you — I have loads of them.”

Krystle on facing backlash over bold scenes

The actress also addressed the darker side of social media, recalling the backlash she’s received for performing intimate or bold scenes in films.

“I mean, of course I have done quite a few bold scenes in my films or whatever. That’s when people cut those scenes and send it to me in my DMs, saying nasty things, and very nasty things. And then I go to their profile and see them having a wife, a daughter, and then doing this. What if I put this screenshot out? I can ruin your family at this point. Why are you ruining my mental health? How do you have the guts to do that? I can send all of this that you’re sending me to your wife, and then think about your daughter, her future. It’s so heart-breaking. But then they have issues of their own that they need to tackle in their own time.”

The toll of trolling on family

Krystle further revealed that people often send these videos to her parents, something that hurts her deeply.

“It does affect me. My parents are also on social media, so they also get those DMs, and that’s something that hurts me more than them telling me. You tell me, I have done that film, I have done the scene, why are you telling them? But people know where to hit so that it hurts the most. But now it doesn’t bother me or them, as I have become very thick-skinned.”