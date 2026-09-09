KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Her saree, worn during Mangalyaan launch, joined Smithsonian collection.

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 featured Bengaluru-based contestant Kritagaya Nayar, who decided to quit the game after reaching the Rs.25 lakh question. The IIT Roorkee graduate took home Rs 12.5 lakh after choosing not to risk his winnings on a question related to ISRO scientist Nandini Harinath.

Kritagaya Nayar’s KBC 18 Journey

Kritagaya appeared on the hot seat during the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. An IIT Roorkee graduate, he revealed that he works at Adobe and also creates content with his wife, who is an AI researcher.

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After successfully answering the first 12 questions, Kritagaya reached the Rs 25 lakh stage of the game. However, he was unsure about the answer to the 13th question and decided to walk away with Rs 12.5 lakh.

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What Was The Rs 25 lakh question?

For Rs 25 lakh, Amitabh Bachchan asked Kritagaya which item belonging to ISRO scientist Nandini Harinath is displayed at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

The options presented to him were a pair of spectacles, a saree, a diary and a handbag. Since he was unable to confidently identify the correct answer, Kritagaya chose to quit the game.

After leaving the game, he was asked to make a guess. He selected a saree, which turned out to be the correct answer.

Who Is Nandini Harinath?

Nandini Harinath served as the deputy operations director for Mangalyaan, India's first Mars Orbiter Mission. On December 1, 2013, when the spacecraft began its journey beyond Earth's orbit, she was wearing a red and blue saree.

The saree later became the first object from India to be included in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's interplanetary science collection. It was also the first saree displayed by the museum.

It is displayed next to Sally Ride's iconic T-shirt to celebrate how Mangalyaan exceeded its life expectancy by eight years.