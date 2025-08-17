Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionKBC 17: Uttarakhand Man Becomes First Crorepati Of The Season, Eyes ₹7 Cr Prize

KBC 17: Uttarakhand Man Becomes First Crorepati Of The Season, Eyes ₹7 Cr Prize

Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' has only just begun, but the season is already delivering high-voltage moments. In its very first week, the show will witness its first crorepati.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' has only just begun, but the season is already delivering high-voltage moments. In its very first week, the show will witness its first crorepati.

Contestant from Uttarakhand wins 1 Crore

According to a new promo released by Sony TV, Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand will be the first contestant this season to win ₹1 crore. He will also go on to face the ultimate jackpot, the ₹7 crore question. Whether he manages to create history or walks away with a lower amount will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

In the teaser, Aditya shares a hilarious story with Big B, recalling how he once pulled a prank on his college friends. He said, “During my college days, I had told all my friends that I was selected for KBC, and I played this prank for an entire week, where I told them that the KBC team would come to shoot a video in a week, so everyone got ready. Someone got a new pair of pants made, and someone bought a new shirt. After a week, when they asked me why no one came, that’s when I told them I was joking.”

He added, “This time, when I got a call from the show, no one believed me. When I showed them the message, that’s when they figured that this time it was true.”

Amitabh, clearly amused, responded, “You just didn’t reach the show, you have also come very far in the game now.”

Will he win 7 crore?

The promo then shows Aditya clinching the ₹1 crore question and moving on to the 16th and final question of the season. Declaring that he is willing to take the risk, Aditya prepares to attempt the ₹7 crore jackpot, making him the first contestant this year to reach that milestone.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC 17
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Insult To Constitution’: CEC On ‘Vote Chori’ Claims, Counters Oppn Demand For Machine-Readable Roll, CCTV Footage
‘Insult To Constitution’: CEC On Vote Chori Claims, Counters Machine-Readable Roll, CCTV Demand
Election 2025
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Explains Duplicate EPICs, Unravels ‘House No. 0’ Mystery In Voter Rolls, Maharashtra Polling
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Explains Duplicate EPICs, Unravels ‘House No. 0’ Mystery In Voter Rolls
India
Bihar SIR: CEC Accuses Oppn Of Causing ‘Confusion’; Says This On Weeding Out Foreign Nationals From Voter List
Bihar SIR: CEC Accuses Oppn Of Causing ‘Confusion’; Says This On Weeding Out Foreign Nationals From Voter List
India
‘Those Who Dance With Constitution Trampled It’: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Betraying’ Ambedkar
‘Those Who Dance With Constitution Trampled It’: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Betraying’ Ambedkar
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget