KBC 17: Uttarakhand Man Becomes First Crorepati Of The Season, Eyes ₹7 Cr Prize

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' has only just begun, but the season is already delivering high-voltage moments. In its very first week, the show will witness its first crorepati.

Contestant from Uttarakhand wins 1 Crore

According to a new promo released by Sony TV, Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand will be the first contestant this season to win ₹1 crore. He will also go on to face the ultimate jackpot, the ₹7 crore question. Whether he manages to create history or walks away with a lower amount will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

In the teaser, Aditya shares a hilarious story with Big B, recalling how he once pulled a prank on his college friends. He said, “During my college days, I had told all my friends that I was selected for KBC, and I played this prank for an entire week, where I told them that the KBC team would come to shoot a video in a week, so everyone got ready. Someone got a new pair of pants made, and someone bought a new shirt. After a week, when they asked me why no one came, that’s when I told them I was joking.”

He added, “This time, when I got a call from the show, no one believed me. When I showed them the message, that’s when they figured that this time it was true.”

Amitabh, clearly amused, responded, “You just didn’t reach the show, you have also come very far in the game now.”

Will he win 7 crore?

The promo then shows Aditya clinching the ₹1 crore question and moving on to the 16th and final question of the season. Declaring that he is willing to take the risk, Aditya prepares to attempt the ₹7 crore jackpot, making him the first contestant this year to reach that milestone.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.