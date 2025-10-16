KBC 17: 10-Year-Old Teaches Amitabh Bachchan Viral ‘Aura Farming’ Dance. Watch

While 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt recently went viral for his “overconfident” behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the spotlight has now shifted to Rudra Chitte, the show’s latest young contestant who is winning hearts with his charm and wit. Ahead of the episode, the makers released a promo featuring Rudra, whose innocent banter with Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral online.

10-year-old teaches aura farming dance to Big B

As he settled into the hot seat, Rudra impressed Big B by showing a trending dance move.

“It’s a dance video on Instagram called aura farming,” he explained. Amused, Bachchan immediately asked him to demonstrate it on the spot.

Rudra also revealed a playful side hustle — charging his parents for household chores.

“When my dad comes home tired and asks for a massage, I do it… but I charge him,” he shared. “Even when my mom sends me out to buy milk, I charge her too.”

Big B couldn’t resist joking, “Itna pata chala ke aap pakke Gujju ho,” leaving the audience in fits of laughter.

The young contestant further impressed Amitabh Bachchan by revealing he is developing an app to block spam ads.

“Make this app soon so I can use it,” Bachchan said, clearly intrigued.

Rudra's banter with Big B on KBC

Another promo had the superstar humorously instructing the crew to “scan Rudra’s brain,” earning him the playful nickname Jagga Jasoos.

“I have a habit of reading every message my parents get. Once, when my dad left his phone charging, I snooped and accidentally discovered my own surprise birthday party!” Rudra recounted, sending both Bachchan and the audience into laughter.

Rudra’s delightful antics are a welcome contrast to Ishit Bhatt, who sparked online debate after telling Amitabh, “Sir, don’t start explaining, I know them.”

While Ishit’s behaviour drew mixed reactions, Rudra’s charm and quick wit have made him the new fan favourite on the show.