Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premieres August 10, 2026.

Amitabh Bachchan hosts new 'Sochna Padega' themed season.

Format tests analytical thinking beyond simple knowledge recall.

One of India's most-loved television quiz shows is set to return with a fresh approach. Sony Pictures Networks India has officially announced that Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will premiere on August 10, 2026, introducing a new theme that aims to test not just knowledge, but the ability to think beyond memorised answers.

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KBC Season 18 To Premiere On August 10

Sony Pictures Networks India confirmed that Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will begin airing on August 10, 2026, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The popular quiz show will continue its weekday schedule, airing from Monday to Friday.

'Sochna Padega' Theme Brings A New Challenge

This season introduces the theme 'Sochna Padega', reflecting the changing nature of knowledge in the digital age. Rather than rewarding contestants for simply recalling information, the new format focuses on how effectively they analyse and apply what they know.

According to the makers, the concept highlights the idea that while answers may now be easily accessible, meaningful thinking remains the real challenge.

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Amitabh Bachchan Explains The New Concept In Fresh Promos

Alongside the announcement, the makers released three promotional videos featuring Amitabh Bachchan. In one of them, the veteran actor explains how readily available information has changed the way people approach knowledge, while hinting at the show's refreshed format.

He says, "Aaj-kal jawaab jo haina woh har jagah milne lag gaya hain, aapke jeb main bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arey bhaisahab aapke phone pe. Isliye iss baar KBC mai humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai, jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawab ke liye aapko sochna padega. Ji haan, Sochna Padega."

A Quiz Show That Became A Cultural Landmark

Kaun Banega Crorepati first premiered on July 3, 2000, as the Indian adaptation of the British television format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The programme also marked Amitabh Bachchan's television debut, playing a significant role in revitalising his career.

Over the years, the show has evolved beyond a quiz competition. Memorable contestant journeys, inspiring personal stories and Bachchan's iconic catchphrase, "lock kiya jaye," have helped make KBC a lasting fixture in Indian television.

(With inputs from ANI)