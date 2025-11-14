Karan Kundrra Wanted To Marry Tejasswi Prakash Post Bigg Boss 15, But Her Mom Said No

Television favourites Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who have been together for four years, recently found themselves addressing yet another round of wedding rumours. While the couple dismissed the buzz, Tejasswi has now opened up about why the two didn’t tie the knot immediately after Bigg Boss 15, despite Karan’s early enthusiasm.

Tejasswi Prakash says Karan was ready to marry after Bigg Boss

In a light-hearted conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel, Bharti TV, Tejasswi recalled how quickly Karan was ready to take the plunge once the reality show ended. The duo first met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 15, and have been together ever since.

When Bharti asked her what made Karan special, Tejasswi said she was moved by how effortlessly he expressed his emotions for her on Weekend Ka Vaar, even before knowing whether she felt the same way. That openness, she shared, is what won her over.

Tejasswi's mother likes Karan

Tejasswi then revealed that her mother took a surprising liking to Karan early on. However, it was her mother who urged the couple to slow down when Karan suggested marriage right after the show. “Karan was like, ‘Let’s get married,’ but my mother said, ‘You’ve just come out of Bigg Boss. Maybe you should spend a year together in the real world. It’s not that I doubt you (Karan), but I don’t even know my daughter. I feel both of you need some time.’ I am very chanchal—if I fall in love, I’m like, ‘This is the one.’ So my mother said, ‘Take your time.’”

Karan's family is fond of Tejasswi

She added that Karan’s family is equally fond of her. When Bharti and Haarsh teased her about a possible 2026 wedding, Tejasswi laughed it off: “Aise bol toh rahe hain. Matlab aisi baatein toh hum kar rahe hain par let’s see.”

On the work front, the couple will soon share screen space in the upcoming season of Laughter Chefs. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show also features Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. The new season premieres on 22 November.