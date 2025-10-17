Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Turns 25: Shweta Kawatra And Cast Reunite

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii celebrates 25 years as Shweta Kawatra and the original cast reunite, revisiting iconic roles and sharing heartfelt memories, leaving fans nostalgic for the beloved family drama.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: As one of Indian television's most iconic dramas, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii completes 25 years today. Actress Shweta Kawatra, who played the unforgettable negative character Pallavi Agarwal in the show, shared a heartwarming reunion video on her social media that has left fans nostalgic.

In the video, the beloved cast members of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati Agarwal, Shweta Kawatra as Pallavi, Sweta Keswani as Avantika, and Sucheta Trivedi as Shilpa, were seen joyfully reintroducing their iconic on-screen characters. The clip begins with each actress carefully naming their roles, revisiting their camaraderie from the sets.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Kawaatra (@shwetakawaatra)

Adding more nostalgia to the video was actor Deepak Qazir, who played the role of Bapuji, aka their on-screen father-in-law, as he also joined the reunion, sitting at the centre on a chair while the bahus surrounded him, laughing and giggling. Shweta shared the video on her socail media account. She captione it as, "Met as strangers

Hung as friends

Became a tribe

25 years or 25 blinks

We wouldn’t know

Coz for us

It’s all the same!

Be it Bahus or Babuji

Be it memories or marriages

We did it all here

And we did it with Elan!

#theOGs #kahaanighargharkii @manavgohil"

For the uninitiated, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki was first aired on October 16, 2000, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a cult television show of the early 2000s. It ran successfully for eight years and was always in neck-to-neck competition with another Ekta Kapoor show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The characters of Om, played by Kiran Karmakar, and Parvati, played by Sakshi Tanwar, became legendary, symbolising family values and emotional resilience.

Ekta Kapoor too marked the 25-year milestone on her social media account, sharing an emotional note about the show's legacy. She wrote, “25 years of this show! At 25, making a show on family values, culture, and an older couple that stands for morality, love and warmth and is symbolic of the Ramayan was ironical, to say the least! Sakshi Tanwar and the whole cast of this show, plus the creative teams like Mitu, Prashant, Dheeraj, Mahesh, Sandip and all the directors, made this show a beacon of hope for those scrambling for representation of a culture that was not celebrated enough then! Kahani ghar ghar ki was too good to be true. But it was what we all wanted to be!!! 25 years of this beautiful journey, and the best part is Sakshi still looks the same.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:08 AM (IST)
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii
Embed widget