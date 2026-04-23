Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 may feature returning contestants.

Several former contestants are reportedly approached to return.

New participants and digital creators are also being considered.

The show will air on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Rohit Shetty’s adrenaline-pumping reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for a thrilling return with its much-anticipated 15th season. As excitement builds among fans eager to see which celebrities will take on daring stunts this year, fresh details suggest that the upcoming edition may come with an unexpected twist, one that taps into the show’s own legacy.

A Surprise Element: Popular Contestants May Return

While speculation around the contestant lineup continues to dominate conversations, sources indicate that the makers are planning something special. According to information accessed by News18 Showsha, several former contestants are likely to make a comeback this season, adding a nostalgic edge to the high-stakes competition.

Among those reportedly approached are Karan Wahi, who competed in season 8, and Nia Sharma, who emerged as the winner of that very season. Jasmin Bhasin, known for her stint in season 9, is also said to be on the radar.

Adding to the buzz, Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu and the runner-up of season 12, has reportedly been invited to return. If confirmed, this mix of seasoned players could significantly raise the bar for the competition.

Fresh Faces And Familiar Names In The Mix

Alongside returning contestants, the show is also exploring a diverse lineup of new participants. Names doing the rounds include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, Arbaz Patel, and digital creator Manisha Rani. Digvijay Rathee is also said to be in consideration.

Recent reports further suggest that Bigg Boss OTT winner Sana Makbul has been approached for the show. Meanwhile, Samarth Jurel, currently associated with Laughter Chefs 3, is also reportedly in talks to join the upcoming season.

Official Confirmation And What To Expect

The confirmation of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 dates back to November last year, when Rohit Shetty announced the show’s return during his appearance on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. Addressing fans at the time, he acknowledged their disappointment over the gap year and assured them that the show would be back stronger.

That promise took a step closer to reality in February 2026, when Colors TV officially unveiled the new season. The announcement came through a visually striking AI-generated promo, hinting at the scale and spectacle viewers can expect.

Where And How To Watch

As with previous seasons, Rohit Shetty will return as host, bringing his signature style and intensity to the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will air on Colors TV, though the premiere date remains under wraps for now.

For those who prefer streaming, the show will also be available on JioHotstar, offering viewers the flexibility to catch the action anytime, anywhere.