Jannat Zubair Backs Ashnoor Kaur After Body-Shaming Episode: 'She’s Talented, Confident'

Television star Jannat Zubair has voiced strong support for Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur after an episode of the reality show sparked widespread backlash. The controversy arose over alleged body-shaming remarks made by fellow contestants Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri, which left viewers furious and demanding action from the makers.

Jannat Zubair Defends Ashnoor Kaur After Body-Shaming Incident

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday (October 28), Jannat expressed disappointment over the incident and called out the contestants’ behaviour. Sharing a picture of Ashnoor, she wrote, “A person’s body is not public property for jokes and opinions. It’s 2025. We should’ve evolved past body shaming by now. She’s on that stage because she’s talented, confident, and unstoppable, not because she fits someone’s idea of a ‘perfect body.’ Proud of you, @ashnoorkaur, for holding your head high and being you.”





What Happened in the Episode

The controversy erupted after a recent episode showed Neelam Giri mocking Ashnoor by asking Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal, “Jurassic Park dekhoge?” (Will you watch Jurassic Park?), while gesturing toward Ashnoor, who was standing nearby with fellow contestant Pranit More.

The trio was later seen laughing, with Tanya adding that although Ashnoor works out regularly, she had “gained weight again” and “started to look like her mother.”

These remarks quickly drew ire online, as fans and celebrities alike slammed the contestants for their insensitive comments. Social media was flooded with posts demanding accountability and questioning why the show’s makers failed to address the incident on air.

Industry Support for Ashnoor

Ashnoor’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star and former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra also extended his support.

Taking to social media, he wrote,“Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you, @iam_kunickaasadanand, @neelamgiri_, and @tanyamittalofficial.”

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 has returned with the intriguing theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” where contestants act as representatives navigating alliances, debates, and power struggles in a politically charged house setup.

The current contestants include Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Sharma, and Shehbaz.