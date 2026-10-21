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English NewsEntertainmentTelevisionIndian Entrepreneur Wows Shark Tank US Judges With 'Polygons' Spoons, Secures Massive Rs 3.31 Crore Deal!

Indian Entrepreneur Wows Shark Tank US Judges With 'Polygons' Spoons, Secures Massive Rs 3.31 Crore Deal!

Indian-origin entrepreneur Rahul Agarwal impressed judges on Shark Tank US, securing a whopping Rs 3.31 crore deal for his innovative 'Polygons' measuring spoons. Read full details!

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian inventor Rahul Agarwal secured $350,000 Shark Tank US deal.
  • His 'Polygons' measuring spoon offers 3-in-1 adjustable, flat design.
  • Sharks Mindy Kaling, Kendra Scott praised the product's ingenuity.
  • Agarwal's strong sales helped secure the $350,000 investment.

While Indian innovators continue to make waves on Shark Tank India, one desi entrepreneur recently took his genius across borders and conquered the global stage. Indian-origin inventor Rahul Agarwal, who relocated to New Jersey just two months ago, recently appeared on Shark Tank US with his brilliant product—a completely reimagined measuring spoon called 'Polygons'. Not only did Agarwal's sharp presentation and business acumen leave the elite panel of international 'sharks' highly impressed, but he also successfully walked away with a massive joint-investment deal worth $350,000 (roughly Rs 3.31 crore) to scale his kitchenware business.

What Is 'Polygons'? The Spoon That Impressed The Sharks

Agarwal pitched a solution to a problem that has existed in kitchens for ages: the clutter of multiple measuring spoons. His company, Polygons, manufactures a flat, 3-in-1 adjustable measuring tool that caters to all kitchen needs.

Demonstrating the product with confidence, Rahul explained to the investors, "Polygons are flat, three-in-one measuring spoons, and they measure anything: solids, liquids, sugar, spice, and everything nice. They're leak-proof and lab-grade precise. You can also use one to level the other. But here's the best part of this device: one wipe, and it's clean. You don't have to do that twice."

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Mindy Kaling Reacts: 'Really Ingenious'

Actor, comedian, and guest 'shark' Mindy Kaling instantly connected with the product, specifically highlighting how it solves a common issue when cooking Indian food. Praising Agarwal’s invention, Kaling said, "I love the design. Since I cook a lot, especially Indian food, it annoys me so much when I have to wear a bracelet of dangling, jingling teaspoons. I think this is really ingenious." Fashion mogul and fellow judge Kendra Scott was equally floored, calling it "one of the best-designed products I have ever seen in Shark Tank history." However, investor Robert Herjavec opted out, noting the challenge of competing against cheaper dollar-store alternatives.

Sales, Profits, And Cost Breakdown

The sharks were quick to grill Agarwal on his numbers, and the Indian entrepreneur did not disappoint. He revealed that he originally valued his company at $5 million (Rs 47 crore) and came to the tank seeking $350,000 for a 7% equity stake. Breaking down the financials, Agarwal shared that Polygons has recorded lifetime sales of $4 million (Rs 37.92 crore). Impressively, $1.25 million (Rs 11.85 crore) of that revenue was generated just last year. When asked about his profit margins, he explained that it costs around $7.50 (Rs 711) to manufacture a set of two Polygons, which retail for $25 to $29 (Rs 2,370 to Rs 2,749) online via Amazon, TikTok Shop, and their official website.

Out of the $1.25 million in sales last year, the company made a profit of $210,000 (Rs 1.99 crore). After reinvesting $40,000 into trade shows, they netted about $175,000 (Rs 1.65 crore). Agarwal also humbly revealed he currently draws a basic salary of just $500 (Rs 47,407) a month, opting to keep the cash flow within the business. He noted that the primary hurdle the brand faces right now is meeting the high market demand, as the intricate design slows down production speed.

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The Final Deal With Mindy Kaling And Lori Greiner

The compelling pitch sparked a bidding war among the investors. Veteran 'shark' Kevin O'Leary initially offered $350,000 for a 15% stake, which he later revised to 10% to match a joint offer made by Lori Greiner and Mindy Kaling. Agarwal, proving his strong negotiation skills, counter-offered. He asked if the sharks would accept $350,000 for an 8% equity stake, plus an additional 2% in advisory shares. Both Kaling and Greiner happily agreed to the terms, sealing the deal. With this successful Shark Tank appearance, Rahul Agarwal's Polygons is now roughly valued at an impressive $4.37 million (Rs 41 crore).

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Rahul Agarwal and what product did he pitch on Shark Tank US?

Rahul Agarwal is an Indian-origin inventor who recently appeared on Shark Tank US. He pitched 'Polygons', a completely reimagined, adjustable measuring spoon.

What is unique about the Polygons measuring tool?

Polygons is a flat, 3-in-1 adjustable measuring tool designed to replace multiple spoons. It is leak-proof, lab-grade precise, and easily cleaned with one wipe.

What kind of investment did Rahul Agarwal secure on Shark Tank US?

Rahul Agarwal secured a joint-investment deal of $350,000. He gave up an 8% equity stake, plus an additional 2% in advisory shares to Mindy Kaling and Lori Greiner.

How much revenue has Polygons generated to date?

Polygons has recorded lifetime sales of $4 million. Impressively, $1.25 million of that revenue was generated just last year alone.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mindy Kaling Shark Tank US Indian Entrepreneur Rahul Agarwal
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