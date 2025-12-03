Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionHina Khan–Rubina Dilaik’s Goa Trip With Partners Is All About Friendship, Family & Pure Joy

Hina Khan–Rubina Dilaik’s Goa Trip With Partners Is All About Friendship, Family & Pure Joy

Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik are holidaying in Goa with Rocky Jaiswal, Abhinav Shukla, and their families. The actresses shared heartwarming pictures from their fun-filled beach getaway.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television stars Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik are serving major bestie goals as they vacation in Goa with their respective partners, Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla.

Hina recently took to her social media account in sharing a carousel post that featured moments from their fun-filled trip. The pairs were accompanied by the members of their respective families.

While Rubina’s mother and her twin daughters accompanied her and Abhinav, Hina's younger brother was seen having a ball of a time with his sister and brother-in-law.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

Hina captioned the post as “Friends, family and loads of love”, adding a red heart emoticon. Earlier in the day, Rubina had also shared a few pictures from their fun-filled trip to Goa.

The four were seen relaxing by the beach and unwinding after months of hectic schedules. For the uninitiated, Hina and Rubina, along with Rocky and Abhinav, have turned into the best of friends ever since they participated in the couple reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

In fact, Hina, while on the show, had revealed how Rubina had supported her emotionally during her fight with cancer. In an episode, Hina Khan had recalled how Rubina Dilaik used to write handwritten notes to her to boost her morale.

Hina also shared that Rubina has many qualities and was the only person from the Indian TV industry to put in such efforts. Rubina and Abhinav had emerged as winners of the show.

For the uninitiated, Hina married Rocky in June 2025. Rubina and Abhinav have been married for almost 8 years and are blessed with twin baby girls. Their babies stay with Rubina's parents in her hometown, Shimla. The couple wanted to raise their children away from the chaos of city life and amidst a good environment and clean air and also with the same values that they were brought up with.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhinav Shukla Rocky Jaiswal Hina Khan Goa Vacation Rubina Dilaik Pati Patni Aur Panga
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
Cities
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins Chandni Chowk Ward, Leads in Five Others as Counting Continues
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins Chandni Chowk Ward, Leads in Five Others as Counting Continues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget