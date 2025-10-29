Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionHina Khan Recreates Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Poo Scene From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Watch

Hina Khan Recreates Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Poo Scene From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Watch

Actress Hina Khan recreates Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic Poo scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in a fun video with her team.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Television star Hina Khan is grabbing attention on social media once again, this time for her fun and glamorous recreation of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic “Poo” scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In the lighthearted video shared on her Instagram, Hina perfectly lip-syncs the memorable “Tumhe Kaafi Suit Karta Hai” dialogue while her team, including her manager, makeup artist, and hairstylist, joins in on the act. The video quickly went viral, earning praise for its charm and nostalgia.

Dressed in a shimmery green outfit, Hina exuded poise and confidence as she paid tribute to Kareena’s beloved character. The actress shares a long-standing bond with her professional team, especially her manager, who has been with her for over a decade — since the very start of her television journey.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

From Akshara to Cannes: Hina Khan’s Journey of Grit and Glamour

Hina Khan rose to prominence with her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which premiered in 2009 and made her a household name. Her graceful portrayal earned her immense love from audiences across the country.

Beyond television, Hina made waves internationally when she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, earning accolades for her impeccable style and confidence. Her Cannes pictures had gone viral, establishing her as a global fashion presence.

Fighting Cancer with Courage and Awareness

In recent years, Hina has been inspiring millions by openly sharing her battle with breast cancer. The actress, currently appearing in the reality series Pati Patni Aur Panga with husband Rocky Jaiswal, has spoken candidly about her health journey.

During one of the show’s episodes, she revealed that she wears wigs after losing her hair due to chemotherapy. Despite the challenges, Hina continues to maintain a positive spirit, using her platform to spread awareness about cancer and inspire others.

Her latest video serves not only as a dose of nostalgia for fans of K3G but also as a reminder of Hina’s unwavering strength, creativity, and zest for life — both on and off screen.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Hina Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Hina Khan Cannes Hina Khan Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
World
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
World
India-US To Soon Sign Trade Deal: Trump's Message From South Korea
India-US To Soon Sign Trade Deal: Trump's Message From South Korea
India
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget