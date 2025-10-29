Hina Khan Recreates Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Poo Scene From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Television star Hina Khan is grabbing attention on social media once again, this time for her fun and glamorous recreation of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic “Poo” scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In the lighthearted video shared on her Instagram, Hina perfectly lip-syncs the memorable “Tumhe Kaafi Suit Karta Hai” dialogue while her team, including her manager, makeup artist, and hairstylist, joins in on the act. The video quickly went viral, earning praise for its charm and nostalgia.

Dressed in a shimmery green outfit, Hina exuded poise and confidence as she paid tribute to Kareena’s beloved character. The actress shares a long-standing bond with her professional team, especially her manager, who has been with her for over a decade — since the very start of her television journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

From Akshara to Cannes: Hina Khan’s Journey of Grit and Glamour

Hina Khan rose to prominence with her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which premiered in 2009 and made her a household name. Her graceful portrayal earned her immense love from audiences across the country.

Beyond television, Hina made waves internationally when she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, earning accolades for her impeccable style and confidence. Her Cannes pictures had gone viral, establishing her as a global fashion presence.

Fighting Cancer with Courage and Awareness

In recent years, Hina has been inspiring millions by openly sharing her battle with breast cancer. The actress, currently appearing in the reality series Pati Patni Aur Panga with husband Rocky Jaiswal, has spoken candidly about her health journey.

During one of the show’s episodes, she revealed that she wears wigs after losing her hair due to chemotherapy. Despite the challenges, Hina continues to maintain a positive spirit, using her platform to spread awareness about cancer and inspire others.

Her latest video serves not only as a dose of nostalgia for fans of K3G but also as a reminder of Hina’s unwavering strength, creativity, and zest for life — both on and off screen.