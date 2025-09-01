Hina Khan’s Mother-in-Law Calls Her ‘Not As Sanskari as Akshara’ On Reality Show

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionHina Khan’s Mother-in-Law Calls Her ‘Not As Sanskari as Akshara’ On Reality Show

On Pati Patni Aur Panga, Hina Khan’s mother-in-law revealed she is not as sanskari as her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, while Rocky Jaiswal joked his mother fears Hina more than him.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Television star Hina Khan, who recently tied the knot with her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal, is now part of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The latest episode turned interesting when the mothers-in-law of the participating couples joined the stage to share personal anecdotes.

During the episode, Hina Khan’s mother-in-law gave candid insights about the actress, drawing comparisons between her real personality and her much-loved on-screen character from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

'Not as Sanskari as Akshara'

Rocky Jaiswal humorously revealed that his mother fears Hina more than he does. Picking up from there, his mother said in Hindi, “I want to tell something. I dislike this one thing about her, I cook different dishes the whole day, and even though she has no knowledge about the spices or even has a kitchen in her dictionary, but still picks out mistakes in the food. Nakhre bahut hai. Saas toh hoon, par ghar par isse kaun panga lega.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan Fanclub✨ (@thehinakhanera)

She further added about her expectations from Hina, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jab chal raha tha, toh yeh jo acting karti thi, jo bhi iska role tha, isko main roz dekhti aur mere dil se aise hota tha ki ishwar mujhe bus aise hi bahu de do. Bahu toh vaisi mil gayi par utni sanskari nahi hai. Lekin yeh jaan hai humari.”

Host Munawar Faruqui stepped in to clarify that the remark meant Hina is not as “sanskari” as her character Akshara from the popular serial.

Hina and Rocky’s Journey

Hina Khan became a household name in 2009 with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played Akshara. On the same set, she met Rocky Jaiswal, who was part of the crew. Their friendship blossomed into love, and in 2017, they made their relationship public.

The couple married in June 2025, with Hina sharing heartfelt wedding pictures and a note: “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love… Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.”

About the Show Pati Patni Aur Panga

Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check premiered on 2 August 2025. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the celebrity-couple reality show puts pairs through entertaining challenges that test their communication, bonding, and compatibility.

Alongside Hina and Rocky, the show features Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri, and Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, as well as Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmed. Viewers can stream the show on JioHotstar.

Tags :
Hina Khan Wedding Rocky Jaiswal Hina Khan Hina Khan Mother-in-law Pati Patni Aur Panga Show Hina Khan Reality Show 2025
