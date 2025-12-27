‘He Negotiated Salary 3 Times’: Drishyam 3 Makers Move To Sue Akshaye Khanna

The casting of Drishyam 3 has undergone a major change following Akshaye Khanna’s unexpected exit from the film. Days after reports surfaced about the actor stepping away from the project, Panorama Studios producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has now officially confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has been brought on board to replace him in the third installment of the popular Hindi thriller franchise.

The development comes shortly after the makers announced the film’s release timeline, making the casting shake-up a significant one for the franchise led by Ajay Devgn.

Producer Breaks Silence on Akshaye Khanna’s Exit

In a conversation with NDTV, Kumar Mangat Pathak shed light on the circumstances that led to Akshaye Khanna’s departure from Drishyam 3. According to the producer, the actor’s remuneration was renegotiated multiple times before communication reportedly broke down completely.

Mangat revealed that Akshaye Khanna’s fee was discussed on three separate occasions. However, after these negotiations, the actor allegedly stopped responding to calls from the production team. The producer further stated that Panorama Studios is now in the process of issuing a legal notice to the actor over the matter.

The producer also disclosed that apart from financial discussions, creative differences played a role in the fallout. One of the key points of disagreement reportedly involved Akshaye Khanna’s hairstyle for his character in the film. Mangat said that despite attempts to resolve the issue through discussions, communication from the actor ceased.

Reports Point to Fee Revision and Creative Disagreements

Earlier reports had suggested that Akshaye Khanna decided to revise his fees following the success of Dhurandhar and Chhaava. According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “Akshaye was menacing as the villain in Chhaava, while he stole the show, and how, in Dhurandhar. He has become the next big thing. Realising the same, he decided to revise his fees. Accordingly, he asked for Rs 21 crore from the makers of Drishyam 3.”

Another insider quoted in the same report highlighted creative differences, particularly related to Akshaye’s look. “One of them was that Akshaye suggested he'd like to wear a wig. The makers were not comfortable with the idea, probably because he was without a wig in the second part,” the source added.

Akshaye Khanna’s Role in the Drishyam Franchise

Akshaye Khanna joined the Drishyam universe with Drishyam 2 in 2022, playing IG Tarun Ahlawat. His character was introduced as a sharp and relentless officer aligned with IG Meera Deshmukh, played by Tabu, who remains determined to bring Vijay Salgaonkar to justice for the murder of her son.

With Jaideep Ahlawat now stepping into the role, audiences will be keen to see how the character evolves in Drishyam 3.